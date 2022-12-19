Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi ends in red on Monday, 19 Dec; check top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean share markets ended in red on Monday following weak sentiment in other Asian markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 77.94 points or 0.7% to 10,989.49 and KOSPI Composite Index dropped 7.85 points or 0.33% to 2,352.17. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 12,484.23 and a low of 12,363.55. Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Co, Nan Liu Enterprise Co, Universal Incorporation, Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Co and Jui Li Enterprise Co were the top gainers while Aero Win Technology Corporation, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp, Hocheng Corporation, Danen Technology Corporation and Wiwynn Corporation were among the top losers.

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,342.28 and 2,358.76. The top gainers were CONBUZZ Co. Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd, Kum Yang Co. Ltd, T’way Air Co. Ltd and TYM Corp. In contrast, the top losers were HanExpress Co. Ltd, STX Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Kukje Pharma Co. Ltd and KidariStudio Inc.

The US markets ended Friday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 281.76 points or 0.85% to 32,920.46. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 105.11 points or 0.97% to 10,705.41and the S&P 500 dipped 43.39 points or 1.11% to end at 3,852.36.

Back home, in India, at 2:10 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 286.08 points or 0.47% higher at 61,623.89 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 97.40 points or 0.53% at 18,366.40. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 289.48 points or 1.05% lower at 27,237.64 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.92% to end at 3,107.12.