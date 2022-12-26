Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi ends in green on Monday, 26 Dec; Know top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets ended Monday’s session in green territory following the positive sentiment in global markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 19.08 points or 0.18% to 10,858.32 and KOSPI Composite Index rose marginally 3.45 points or 0.15% to 2,317.14. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 10,866.97 and a low of 10,822.00. The top gainers were China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co Ltd, Yungshin Global Holding Corporation and Sinphar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The top losers were Chinese Maritime Transport, Topbi International Holdings, Panion & Bf Biotech, Kaori Heat Treatment Co and Chenming Mold Industrial Corp.

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,304.20 and 2,321.92 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd, Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Kumbi Corp and Air Busan Co. Ltd were the top performers of the index while BK Tops Co. Ltd, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, Hitron Systems Inc, Daewon Chemical Co. Ltd and Singsong Holdings Co Ltd were among the top losers.

The US markets concluded Friday’s session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 176.44 points or 0.53% at 33,203.93. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.74 points or 0.21% at 10,497.86 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.43 points or 0.59% to end at 3,844.82.

Back home, in India, At 1:05 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 661.88 points or 1.11% higher at 60,507.17 and NSE Nifty 50 rose 187.95 points or 1.06% at 17,994.75. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 170.62 points or 0.65% higher at 26,405.87 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose marginally by 0.65% to end at 3,065.56.