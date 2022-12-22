Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi concludes in green on Thursday, 22 Dec; Know top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets ended Thursday’s session in green following the mixed sentiment in global markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 170.7 points or 1.66% to 11,024.39 and KOSPI Composite Index climbed 27.78 points or 1.19% to 2,356.73. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 11,025.88 and a low of 10,844.69. The top gainers were Sintronic Technology Inc, Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd, Concraft Holding Co Ltd, Complex Micro Interconnection Co Ltd and Wan Hai Lines Ltd. The top losers were Powercom Co Ltd, Triocean Industrial Corporation Co Ltd, Lung Hwa Electronics Co Ltd, Visco Vision Inc and Wiwynn Corporation.

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,335.75 and 2,356.73 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Kumbi Corp, Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd. and Chorokbaem Healthcare Co Ltd were the top performers of the index while BK Tops Co. Ltd, Jeju Bank, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd and Hitron Systems Inc were the top losers.

The US markets concluded the overnight session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 526.74 points or 1.60% at 33,376.48. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 162.26 points or 1.54% at 10,709.37 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.82 points or 1.49% to end at 3,878.44.

Back home, in India, At 1:00 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 384.56 points or 0.63% lower at 60,682.68 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 122.45 points or 0.67% at 18,076.65. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 120.15 points or 0.46% higher at 26,507.87 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally 0.46% down to end at 3,054.43.