Taiwan share market, South Korea’s Kospi closes in red on Friday, 23 Dec; Know top gainers, losers here

Taiwanese and South Korean stock markets ended Friday’s session in the negative territory following the weak sentiment in global markets. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 185.15 points or 1.68% to 10,839.24 and KOSPI Composite Index dropped 43.04 points or 1.83% to 2,313.69. The Taiwan 50 Index touched an intraday high of 11,024.39 and a low of 10,809.77. The top gainers were Chia Her Industrial Co Ltd, Concraft Holdings Co Ltd, Panion & BF Biotech Inc, China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Aiptek International Inc. The top losers were Sunny Friend Environmental Technology Co Ltd, Accton Technology Corp, Sinopac Financial Holding Company Ltd, Abocom Systems Inc and Allied Supreme Corp.

South Korea’s Kospi moved in the range of 2,311.90 and 2,333.08 during the day. Conbuzz Co Ltd, Central Insight Co. Ltd, Sam-A Aluminium Co, Kumbi Corp and Jeil Pharma Holdings Inc were the top performers of the index while BK Tops Co. Ltd, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, Chorokbaem Healthcare Co. Ltd, Hancom Lifecare Inc and Hitron Systems Inc.

The US markets concluded the overnight session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 348.99 points or 1.05% at 33,027.49. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 233.25 points or 2.18% at 10,476.12 and the S&P 500 dipped 56.05 points or 1.45% to end at 3,822.39.

Back home, in India, At 1:15 PM (IST) the BSE Sensex was trading 650.26 points or 1.07% lower at 60,175.96 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 212.85 points or 1.17% at 17,914.50. In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 272.62 points or 1.03% lower at 26,235.25 while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell marginally by 0.28% to end at 3,045.87.