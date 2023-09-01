Tai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222WB1983PLC059695 and registration number is 059695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.