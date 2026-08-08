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Tai Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.66 Closed
4.81₹ 1.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tai Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.89₹29.67
₹29.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹37.51
₹29.66
Open Price
₹26.89
Prev. Close
₹28.30
Volume
6,457

Source: Dion Global

Tai Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tai Industries		16.3128.5733.840.44-19.34-9.964.33
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-1.3120.0133.6642.46.7415.74
Redington		9.0930.6257.529.0845.631.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6915.9614.88417.7635.2558.44
MMTC		2.090.77-5.54-3.241.2319.386.28
SG Mart		1.826.0418.5475.24116.8671.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3954.42244.13923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-9.7929.824.3326.018.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9222.8216.0753.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-5.44-9.550.99-14.8971.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-4.99.46-1.73.7393.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-1.846.143.65.5411.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-15.17-27.59-42.63-46.18101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.913.16-6.321.78-9.423.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.11-6.436.81-24.125.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.157.8950.151,435.75324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-36.13-35.79-7.6222.28-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.541.14-2.16-2.911.488.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-8.21-13.93-19.11-35.99-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tai Industries has declined 19.34% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Tai Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Tai Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tai Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.3527.06
1023.1225.59
2023.4124.75
5024.8524.95
10026.3226.13
20028.928.7

Source: Dion Global

Tai Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tai Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tai Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTTai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTTai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTTai Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTTai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read With Part A Of Schedul
May 21, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTTai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Tai Industries

Tai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222WB1983PLC059695 and registration number is 059695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dasho Wangchuk Dorji
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dasho Topgyal Dorji
    Director
  • Mr. Abhrajit Dua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omar Mubashir Kidwai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sucharita Moitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tai Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tai Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tai Industries is ₹29.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tai Industries?

The Tai Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tai Industries?

The market cap of Tai Industries is ₹17.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tai Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tai Industries are ₹29.67 and ₹26.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tai Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tai Industries is ₹37.51 and 52-week low of Tai Industries is ₹20.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tai Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tai Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 28.57% for the past month, 40.5% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -9.96% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tai Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tai Industries are 186.54 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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