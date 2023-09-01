Follow Us

Tai Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.00 Closed
0.080.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tai Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹41.96
₹40.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.05₹52.05
₹40.00
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹39.97
Volume
6,805

Tai Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.97
  • R243.95
  • R345.93
  • Pivot
    39.99
  • S138.01
  • S236.03
  • S334.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.9239.54
  • 1041.4239.34
  • 2040.2339.49
  • 5036.4640.22
  • 10033.5740.96
  • 20040.1741.03

Tai Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.23-3.85-0.12-13.9428.21376.76142.42
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Tai Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tai Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tai Industries Ltd.

Tai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222WB1983PLC059695 and registration number is 059695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dasho Wangchuk Dorji
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohan Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dasho Topgyal Dorji
    Director
  • Mr. Prem Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Killa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarada Hariharan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tai Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tai Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tai Industries Ltd. is ₹24.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tai Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tai Industries Ltd. is 5.58 and PB ratio of Tai Industries Ltd. is 0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tai Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tai Industries Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tai Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tai Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tai Industries Ltd. is ₹52.05 and 52-week low of Tai Industries Ltd. is ₹29.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

