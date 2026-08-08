Here's the live share price of Tai Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tai Industries
|16.31
|28.57
|33.84
|0.44
|-19.34
|-9.96
|4.33
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-1.31
|20.01
|33.66
|42.4
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|30.62
|57.5
|29.08
|45.6
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|15.96
|14.88
|41
|7.76
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|0.77
|-5.54
|-3.24
|1.23
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|6.04
|18.54
|75.24
|116.86
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|54.42
|244.13
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-9.79
|29.8
|24.33
|26.01
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|22.82
|16.07
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-5.44
|-9.55
|0.99
|-14.89
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-4.9
|9.46
|-1.7
|3.73
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-1.84
|6.14
|3.6
|5.54
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-15.17
|-27.59
|-42.63
|-46.18
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|3.16
|-6.32
|1.78
|-9.42
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.11
|-6.43
|6.81
|-24.1
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.15
|7.89
|50.15
|1,435.75
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-36.13
|-35.79
|-7.62
|22.28
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|1.14
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.48
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-8.21
|-13.93
|-19.11
|-35.99
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tai Industries has declined 19.34% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Tai Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.35
|27.06
|10
|23.12
|25.59
|20
|23.41
|24.75
|50
|24.85
|24.95
|100
|26.32
|26.13
|200
|28.9
|28.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tai Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Tai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Tai Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Tai Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Tai Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read With Part A Of Schedul
|May 21, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Tai Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Tai Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222WB1983PLC059695 and registration number is 059695. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of commission agents dealing in wholesale trade inwood, paper, skin, leather and fur, fuel, petroleum products, chemicals, perfumery and cosmetics, glass, minerals, ores and metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tai Industries is ₹29.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tai Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tai Industries is ₹17.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tai Industries are ₹29.67 and ₹26.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tai Industries is ₹37.51 and 52-week low of Tai Industries is ₹20.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tai Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 28.57% for the past month, 40.5% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -9.96% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tai Industries are 186.54 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global