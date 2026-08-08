What is the share price of Tai Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tai Industries is ₹29.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Tai Industries? The Tai Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tai Industries? The market cap of Tai Industries is ₹17.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tai Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tai Industries are ₹29.67 and ₹26.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tai Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tai Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tai Industries is ₹37.51 and 52-week low of Tai Industries is ₹20.70 as on .

How has the Tai Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tai Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 28.57% for the past month, 40.5% over 3 months, -15.11% over 1 year, -9.96% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tai Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tai Industries are 186.54 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global