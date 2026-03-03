Here's the live share price of TAC Infosec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TAC Infosec has gained 20.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.25%.
TAC Infosec’s current P/E of 34.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TAC Infosec
|-11.37
|-38.77
|-46.52
|-28.28
|-30.79
|37.17
|20.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, TAC Infosec has declined 30.79% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TAC Infosec has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|451.6
|424.36
|10
|523
|476.86
|20
|569.97
|535.9
|50
|657.63
|617.01
|100
|714.37
|646.95
|200
|622.4
|624.67
In the latest quarter, TAC Infosec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TAC Infosec fact sheet for more information
TAC Infosec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900PB2016PLC045575 and registration number is 045575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAC Infosec is ₹392.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TAC Infosec is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TAC Infosec is ₹826.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TAC Infosec are ₹405.00 and ₹352.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAC Infosec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAC Infosec is ₹899.65 and 52-week low of TAC Infosec is ₹352.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TAC Infosec has shown returns of 2.97% over the past day, -39.53% for the past month, -50.81% over 3 months, -34.25% over 1 year, 37.17% across 3 years, and 20.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAC Infosec are 34.62 and 14.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.