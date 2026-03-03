Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TAC Infosec Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAC INFOSEC

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of TAC Infosec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹392.95 Closed
2.97₹ 11.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TAC Infosec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.00₹405.00
₹392.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.00₹899.65
₹392.95
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹381.60
Volume
1,63,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TAC Infosec has gained 20.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.25%.

TAC Infosec’s current P/E of 34.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TAC Infosec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TAC Infosec		-11.37-38.77-46.52-28.28-30.7937.1720.88
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, TAC Infosec has declined 30.79% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, TAC Infosec has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

TAC Infosec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TAC Infosec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5451.6424.36
10523476.86
20569.97535.9
50657.63617.01
100714.37646.95
200622.4624.67

TAC Infosec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TAC Infosec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TAC Infosec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TAC Infosec fact sheet for more information

About TAC Infosec

TAC Infosec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900PB2016PLC045575 and registration number is 045575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Trishneet Arora
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Charanjit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aarti Jeetendra Juneja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Vijay Nabar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Swarup
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TAC Infosec Share Price

What is the share price of TAC Infosec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAC Infosec is ₹392.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TAC Infosec?

The TAC Infosec is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of TAC Infosec?

The market cap of TAC Infosec is ₹826.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TAC Infosec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TAC Infosec are ₹405.00 and ₹352.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAC Infosec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAC Infosec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAC Infosec is ₹899.65 and 52-week low of TAC Infosec is ₹352.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TAC Infosec performed historically in terms of returns?

The TAC Infosec has shown returns of 2.97% over the past day, -39.53% for the past month, -50.81% over 3 months, -34.25% over 1 year, 37.17% across 3 years, and 20.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TAC Infosec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TAC Infosec are 34.62 and 14.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TAC Infosec News

More TAC Infosec News
icon
Market Pulse