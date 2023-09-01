Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.64
|-8.08
|-7.89
|-1.06
|-42.15
|122.22
|75.00
|6.14
|0.24
|7.14
|9.05
|-17.93
|67.32
|134.15
|2.19
|-10.49
|-5.14
|12.72
|15.84
|327.71
|29.32
|2.99
|-1.94
|9.87
|-7.05
|-24.61
|22.80
|-30.63
|1.12
|-1.87
|5.60
|-0.29
|-22.06
|-25.74
|-68.82
|10.31
|53.79
|109.55
|47.93
|7.14
|80.48
|-65.16
|4.79
|-9.73
|7.37
|-0.33
|-12.82
|-97.91
|-99.47
|5.56
|17.76
|26.03
|26.08
|15.01
|493.83
|-59.46
|6.58
|3.44
|-3.95
|-3.07
|-4.46
|34.22
|-76.78
|-6.19
|31.34
|29.20
|50.07
|150.24
|-16.52
|-31.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Taaza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109TG2001PLC072561 and registration number is 072561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹10.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Taaza International Ltd. is -62.22 and PB ratio of Taaza International Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taaza International Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taaza International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹27.25 and 52-week low of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹10.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.