Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Taaza International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAAZA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.00 Closed
-0.5-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Taaza International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.39₹14.00
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.72₹27.25
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.00
Prev. Close
₹14.07
Volume
1,909

Taaza International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.2
  • R214.41
  • R314.81
  • Pivot
    13.8
  • S113.59
  • S213.19
  • S312.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3713.94
  • 1023.1514.13
  • 2023.2514.32
  • 5024.0714.46
  • 10025.2314.89
  • 20025.3816.52

Taaza International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.64-8.08-7.89-1.06-42.15122.2275.00
6.140.247.149.05-17.9367.32134.15
2.19-10.49-5.1412.7215.84327.7129.32
2.99-1.949.87-7.05-24.6122.80-30.63
1.12-1.875.60-0.29-22.06-25.74-68.82
10.3153.79109.5547.937.1480.48-65.16
4.79-9.737.37-0.33-12.82-97.91-99.47
5.5617.7626.0326.0815.01493.83-59.46
6.583.44-3.95-3.07-4.4634.22-76.78
-6.1931.3429.2050.07150.24-16.52-31.04

Taaza International Ltd. Share Holdings

Taaza International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Taaza International Ltd.

Taaza International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109TG2001PLC072561 and registration number is 072561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramamohanreddy Yarragudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Y Satish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akilurahaman Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharath Kumar Palatla
    Director

FAQs on Taaza International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Taaza International Ltd.?

The market cap of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹10.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Taaza International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Taaza International Ltd. is -62.22 and PB ratio of Taaza International Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Taaza International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Taaza International Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Taaza International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Taaza International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹27.25 and 52-week low of Taaza International Ltd. is ₹10.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data