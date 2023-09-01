Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.06
|-5.48
|-0.83
|27.58
|23.42
|1,044.96
|549.95
|-0.75
|-5.15
|4.04
|32.32
|19.59
|102.66
|157.72
|1.54
|5.97
|17.12
|-15.78
|-30.90
|-38.74
|-61.15
|-9.58
|20.21
|23.45
|0.22
|-36.92
|132.74
|-77.51
|-0.26
|21.08
|113.99
|158.20
|187.01
|825.48
|656.77
|4.14
|4.25
|38.79
|50.77
|44.85
|42.31
|2.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TN2014PLC096373 and registration number is 096373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹630.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is 81.9 and PB ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is 39.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAAL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,340.00 and 52-week low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,460.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.