Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Airlines | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,022.00 Closed
1.0420.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,971.35₹2,045.00
₹2,022.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,460.00₹2,340.00
₹2,022.00
Open Price
₹2,033.95
Prev. Close
₹2,001.25
Volume
2,440

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,050.22
  • R22,084.43
  • R32,123.87
  • Pivot
    2,010.78
  • S11,976.57
  • S21,937.13
  • S31,902.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,594.621,992.26
  • 101,578.181,997.5
  • 201,566.792,002.46
  • 501,620.091,978.12
  • 1001,613.041,922.97
  • 2001,695.641,826.29

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.06-5.48-0.8327.5823.421,044.96549.95
-0.75-5.154.0432.3219.59102.66157.72
1.545.9717.12-15.78-30.90-38.74-61.15
-9.5820.2123.450.22-36.92132.74-77.51
-0.2621.08113.99158.20187.01825.48656.77
4.144.2538.7950.7744.8542.312.38

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TAAL Enterprises Ltd.

TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110TN2014PLC096373 and registration number is 096373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger airways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Salil Taneja
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Nanda
    Director
  • Mrs. Rahael Shobhana Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. Shyam Powar
    Director

FAQs on TAAL Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹630.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is 81.9 and PB ratio of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is 39.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TAAL Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TAAL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,340.00 and 52-week low of TAAL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,460.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data