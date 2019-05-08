TA Associates announces closure of its 13th fund with commitments worth $8.5 billion

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 4:22:51 AM

TA XIII is the successor fund to TA XII, a $5.3 billion private equity fund that began investing in March 2016, and TA Atlantic and Pacific VII, a $1.4 billion private equity fund that began investing in January 2014.

TA Associates, 13th fund, commitment, TA XIII, TA Atlantic, Pacific VII, market news, financial express, financial express epaper, financial express newspaper, financial express todayTA Associates announces closure of its 13th fund with commitments worth .5 billion

Global private equity firm TA Associates announced on Tuesday it has achieved the first and final closing of TA XIII, the firm’s thirteenth flagship private equity fund, with total commitments worth $8.5 billion. TA XIII, which was launched in the first quarter of 2019, was oversubscribed and exceeded its original $7.5 billion target, the firm said.

Commitments to TA XIII came from a diverse group of largely existing global investors, including leading public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments. TA Associates said that as with its predecessor equity funds, TA XIII will focus on equity investments in middle-market growth companies, primarily in opportunities originated and led exclusively by TA.

“TA’s investments will range from $75-500 million in equity. The firm will seek to invest in growth companies with high quality, profitable business models around the world within the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services industries,” it indicated.

TA XIII is the successor fund to TA XII, a $5.3 billion private equity fund that began investing in March 2016, and TA Atlantic and Pacific VII, a $1.4 billion private equity fund that began investing in January 2014. It is expected that TA XIII will commence its investment period during the second half of 2019.

Ajit Nedungadi, managing partner at TA Associates, said TA XIII will build on the firm’s existing strategy of providing transformational capital and strategic resources to great businesses and management teams across the globe. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries — technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services — TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world.

In April this year, TA Associates announced that it has made a significant minority investment in Indira IVF, a leading India-based infertility treatment provider. In July 2018, the firm completed a minority investment in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, an independent distributor of mutual fund and other wealth products in India.

Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilising its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. According to the firm, it has raised $32.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. TA Associates announces closure of its 13th fund with commitments worth $8.5 billion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition