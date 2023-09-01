T & I Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130WB1991PLC050797 and registration number is 050797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.