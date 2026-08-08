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T & I Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

T & I GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of T & I Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹174.00 Closed
2.41₹ 4.10
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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T & I Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.50₹174.00
₹174.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.30₹210.40
₹174.00
Open Price
₹166.15
Prev. Close
₹169.90
Volume
163

Source: Dion Global

T & I Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
T & I Global		0.614.13-4.92-3.36-0.57-3.834.75
Thermax		-6.26-12.05-13.440.123.8317.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.4912.213.573.526.0558.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3113.2915.5432.859.430.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0725.3354.22103.17214.4561.3736.54
Inox India		2.664.4132.1168.3272.2327.7615.83
Aequs		8.26-2.9921.2872.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.1311.347.1558.3564.4154.1629.66
Engineers India		8.232.36-6.233.120.617.1326.36
Ircon International		4.41.94-16.92-15.94-20.28.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.78-0.83-1.97-9.29-12.1517.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1917.665.1957.3759.125.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0712.6318.5341.83208.8456.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-2.6111.227.173.1945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.476.64-14.79-3.12-22.5838.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-6.23-11.32-2.94-17.55-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-11.85-6.030.94-25.21-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.75-5.393.342.0522.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-2.38-16.27-15.25-30.57115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, T & I Global has declined 0.57% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, T & I Global has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

T & I Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

T & I Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.27168.78
10166.66167.84
20167.54167.37
50166.26168.32
100172.01171.35
200179.18175.12

Source: Dion Global

T & I Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, T & I Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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T & I Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTT & I Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTT & I Global - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT
May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTT & I Global - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST M
May 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTT & I Global - RESULTS-FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTT & I Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter & Y

Source: Dion Global

About T & I Global

T & I Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130WB1991PLC050797 and registration number is 050797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Bagaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajjan Bagaria
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Viraj Bagaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Marda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Newar
    Director
  • Mr. Sangeet Bagaria
    Director
  • Mr. Navendu Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Srinivas
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila Tibrawalla
    Director

FAQs on T & I Global Share Price

What is the share price of T & I Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T & I Global is ₹174.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is T & I Global?

The T & I Global is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of T & I Global?

The market cap of T & I Global is ₹88.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of T & I Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of T & I Global are ₹174.00 and ₹164.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T & I Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T & I Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T & I Global is ₹210.40 and 52-week low of T & I Global is ₹142.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the T & I Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The T & I Global has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, 0.58% for the past month, -4.11% over 3 months, 1.16% over 1 year, -3.83% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of T & I Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T & I Global are 12.66 and 0.89 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

T & I Global News

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