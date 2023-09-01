Follow Us

T & I GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹199.00 Closed
0.130.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

T & I Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.05₹199.75
₹199.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.80₹213.25
₹199.00
Open Price
₹199.75
Prev. Close
₹198.75
Volume
1,024

T & I Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1202.15
  • R2205.3
  • R3210.85
  • Pivot
    196.6
  • S1193.45
  • S2187.9
  • S3184.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.91194.77
  • 10100.94194.24
  • 20100.76194.53
  • 50100.31192.25
  • 10093.9178.74
  • 20096.66156.29

T & I Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.093.972.1390.70105.37155.29180.08
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
26.8534.21117.38148.20313.14447.3292.01
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

T & I Global Ltd. Share Holdings

T & I Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About T & I Global Ltd.

T & I Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130WB1991PLC050797 and registration number is 050797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Bagaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajjan Bagaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Viraj Bagaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Newar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Bagaria
    Director
  • Mr. Sangeet Bagaria
    Director
  • Mr. Navendu Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Tibrawalla
    Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Srinivas
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila Tibrawalla
    Additional Director

FAQs on T & I Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of T & I Global Ltd.?

The market cap of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹100.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of T & I Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of T & I Global Ltd. is 9.77 and PB ratio of T & I Global Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of T & I Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T & I Global Ltd. is ₹199.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of T & I Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T & I Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹213.25 and 52-week low of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹89.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

