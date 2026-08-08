Here's the live share price of T & I Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|T & I Global
|0.61
|4.13
|-4.92
|-3.36
|-0.57
|-3.83
|4.75
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-12.05
|-13.4
|40.1
|23.83
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|12.2
|13.57
|3.5
|26.05
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|13.29
|15.54
|32.8
|59.4
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|25.33
|54.22
|103.17
|214.45
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|4.41
|32.11
|68.32
|72.23
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|-2.99
|21.28
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|11.34
|7.15
|58.35
|64.41
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|2.36
|-6.2
|33.1
|20.6
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|1.94
|-16.92
|-15.94
|-20.2
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|-0.83
|-1.97
|-9.29
|-12.15
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|17.66
|5.19
|57.37
|59.12
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|12.63
|18.53
|41.83
|208.84
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-2.61
|11.2
|27.17
|3.19
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|6.64
|-14.79
|-3.12
|-22.58
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-6.23
|-11.32
|-2.94
|-17.55
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-11.85
|-6.03
|0.94
|-25.21
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.75
|-5.39
|3.34
|2.05
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-2.38
|-16.27
|-15.25
|-30.57
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, T & I Global has declined 0.57% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, T & I Global has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.27
|168.78
|10
|166.66
|167.84
|20
|167.54
|167.37
|50
|166.26
|168.32
|100
|172.01
|171.35
|200
|179.18
|175.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, T & I Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|T & I Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|T & I Global - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT
|May 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|T & I Global - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-FOR FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST M
|May 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|T & I Global - RESULTS-FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|T & I Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter & Y
Source: Dion Global
T & I Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130WB1991PLC050797 and registration number is 050797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T & I Global is ₹174.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The T & I Global is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of T & I Global is ₹88.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of T & I Global are ₹174.00 and ₹164.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T & I Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T & I Global is ₹210.40 and 52-week low of T & I Global is ₹142.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The T & I Global has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, 0.58% for the past month, -4.11% over 3 months, 1.16% over 1 year, -3.83% across 3 years, and 4.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of T & I Global are 12.66 and 0.89 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global