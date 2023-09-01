Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
T & I Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130WB1991PLC050797 and registration number is 050797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹100.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of T & I Global Ltd. is 9.77 and PB ratio of T & I Global Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for T & I Global Ltd. is ₹199.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which T & I Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹213.25 and 52-week low of T & I Global Ltd. is ₹89.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.