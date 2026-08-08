Here's the live share price of Systematix Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Systematix Securities
|-4.21
|17.67
|-2.99
|10.98
|33.69
|39.21
|20.47
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Systematix Securities has gained 33.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematix Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.35
|13.97
|10
|13.28
|13.48
|20
|12.4
|12.94
|50
|12.71
|12.73
|100
|12.85
|12.93
|200
|13.24
|12.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Systematix Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Systematix Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH J
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Systematix Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Systematix Sec. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Pursuant Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Re
|May 16, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Systematix Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
|May 08, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Systematix Sec. - Dispatch Of KYC Letters To The Shareholders Requiring Copy Of Bank Account Details, Copy Of PAN, KYC Contac
Source: Dion Global
Systematix Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999RJ1986PLC070811 and registration number is 040357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Securities is ₹13.65 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Systematix Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Systematix Securities is ₹6.83 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Securities are ₹13.65 and ₹13.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Securities is ₹18.95 and 52-week low of Systematix Securities is ₹8.70 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Systematix Securities has shown returns of -4.21% over the past day, 17.67% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 33.69% over 1 year, 39.21% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Securities are -115.68 and 0.79 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global