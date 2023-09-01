Follow Us

SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.60 Closed
4.280.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Systematix Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.11₹5.60
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.16₹8.64
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.11
Prev. Close
₹5.37
Volume
3,232

Systematix Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.76
  • R25.93
  • R36.25
  • Pivot
    5.44
  • S15.27
  • S24.95
  • S34.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.65.49
  • 107.785.51
  • 207.415.64
  • 507.165.85
  • 1007.536.16
  • 2007.46.5

Systematix Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1816.4222.54-14.63-8.504.094.09
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Systematix Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Systematix Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Systematix Securities Ltd.

Systematix Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999RJ1986PLC070811 and registration number is 040357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Inani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Maheshwari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Basanti Lal Agal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Madhav Inani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Systematix Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Systematix Securities Ltd. is ₹2.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Systematix Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Systematix Securities Ltd. is -91.8 and PB ratio of Systematix Securities Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Systematix Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Securities Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Securities Ltd. is ₹8.64 and 52-week low of Systematix Securities Ltd. is ₹4.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

