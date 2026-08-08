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Systematix Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYSTEMATIX SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Systematix Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.65 Closed
-4.21₹ -0.60
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Systematix Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.54₹13.65
₹13.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.70₹18.95
₹13.65
Open Price
₹13.54
Prev. Close
₹14.25
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Systematix Securities		-4.2117.67-2.9910.9833.6939.2120.47
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Systematix Securities has gained 33.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematix Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Systematix Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3513.97
1013.2813.48
2012.412.94
5012.7112.73
10012.8512.93
20013.2412.74

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Systematix Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 89.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Systematix Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTSystematix Sec. - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH J
Jul 08, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSystematix Sec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTSystematix Sec. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Pursuant Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Re
May 16, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTSystematix Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting- Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
May 08, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTSystematix Sec. - Dispatch Of KYC Letters To The Shareholders Requiring Copy Of Bank Account Details, Copy Of PAN, KYC Contac

Source: Dion Global

About Systematix Securities

Systematix Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999RJ1986PLC070811 and registration number is 040357. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Inani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhav Inani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Basanti Lal Agal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Anita Maheshwari
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Systematix Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Systematix Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Securities is ₹13.65 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Systematix Securities?

The Systematix Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Securities?

The market cap of Systematix Securities is ₹6.83 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematix Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Securities are ₹13.65 and ₹13.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Securities is ₹18.95 and 52-week low of Systematix Securities is ₹8.70 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Systematix Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Systematix Securities has shown returns of -4.21% over the past day, 17.67% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 33.69% over 1 year, 39.21% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematix Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Securities are -115.68 and 0.79 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Securities News

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