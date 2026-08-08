What is the share price of Systematix Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Securities is ₹13.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Systematix Securities? The Systematix Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Securities? The market cap of Systematix Securities is ₹6.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematix Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Securities are ₹13.65 and ₹13.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Securities is ₹18.95 and 52-week low of Systematix Securities is ₹8.70 as on .

How has the Systematix Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Systematix Securities has shown returns of -4.21% over the past day, 17.67% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, 33.69% over 1 year, 39.21% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematix Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Securities are -115.68 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global