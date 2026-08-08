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Systematix Corporate Services Share Price

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BSE

SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Systematix Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
-0.92₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Systematix Corporate Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹60.14
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.46₹179.70
₹58.00
Open Price
₹60.14
Prev. Close
₹58.54
Volume
152

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Corporate Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Systematix Corporate Services		-7.35-9.38-16.12-30.66-53.3635.3317.18
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Systematix Corporate Services has declined 53.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematix Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Systematix Corporate Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Corporate Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.8460.66
1060.7760.93
2062.2461.77
5064.1764.1
10065.8970.91
20097.4586.52

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Corporate Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Systematix Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 3.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Systematix Corporate Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTSystematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTSystematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSystematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTSystematix Corp. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSystematix Corp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Systematix Corporate Services

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990MP1985PLC002969 and registration number is 002969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Khandelwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anju Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramanthan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampath Kumar Kangeyam Venkatakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Systematix Corporate Services Share Price

What is the share price of Systematix Corporate Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Corporate Services is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Systematix Corporate Services?

The Systematix Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Corporate Services?

The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹791.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematix Corporate Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Corporate Services are ₹60.14 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Corporate Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹179.70 and 52-week low of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹53.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Systematix Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Systematix Corporate Services has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, -16.12% over 3 months, -53.36% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services are 57.18 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Systematix Corporate Services News

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