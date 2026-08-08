What is the share price of Systematix Corporate Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Corporate Services is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Systematix Corporate Services? The Systematix Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Corporate Services? The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹791.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Systematix Corporate Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Corporate Services are ₹60.14 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Corporate Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹179.70 and 52-week low of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹53.46 as on .

How has the Systematix Corporate Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Systematix Corporate Services has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, -16.12% over 3 months, -53.36% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 17.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services are 57.18 and 2.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global