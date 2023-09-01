Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.70
|39.13
|67.62
|46.97
|16.59
|852.64
|440.29
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990MP1985PLC002969 and registration number is 002969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹456.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is 337.16 and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is 6.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹388.00 and 52-week low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹173.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.