Here's the live share price of Systematix Corporate Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Systematix Corporate Services
|-7.35
|-9.38
|-16.12
|-30.66
|-53.36
|35.33
|17.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Systematix Corporate Services has declined 53.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Systematix Corporate Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.84
|60.66
|10
|60.77
|60.93
|20
|62.24
|61.77
|50
|64.17
|64.1
|100
|65.89
|70.91
|200
|97.45
|86.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Systematix Corporate Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding fell to 3.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Systematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Systematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Systematix Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Systematix Corp. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Systematix Corp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990MP1985PLC002969 and registration number is 002969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Corporate Services is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systematix Corporate Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹791.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Systematix Corporate Services are ₹60.14 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Corporate Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹179.70 and 52-week low of Systematix Corporate Services is ₹53.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systematix Corporate Services has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, -16.12% over 3 months, -53.36% over 1 year, 35.33% across 3 years, and 17.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services are 57.18 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global