SYSTEMATIX CORPORATE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹352.00 Closed
1.093.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.80₹365.60
₹352.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹173.70₹388.00
₹352.00
Open Price
₹365.60
Prev. Close
₹348.20
Volume
438

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1361.13
  • R2370.27
  • R3374.93
  • Pivot
    356.47
  • S1347.33
  • S2342.67
  • S3333.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5260.52329.94
  • 10258.53310.76
  • 20247.12288.63
  • 50282.34263.13
  • 100331.83248.72
  • 200383.65251.47

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.7039.1367.6246.9716.59852.64440.29
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91990MP1985PLC002969 and registration number is 002969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Priyanka Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khandelwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shriram Surajmal Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹456.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is 337.16 and PB ratio of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is 6.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹388.00 and 52-week low of Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is ₹173.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

