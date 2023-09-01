What is the Market Cap of Systango Technologies Ltd? The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹416.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd? P/E ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd is 6.79 as on .

What is the share price of Systango Technologies Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹283.90 as on .