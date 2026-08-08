What is the share price of Systango Technologies Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹210.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Systango Technologies Ltd? The Systango Technologies Ltd is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systango Technologies Ltd? The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹308.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Systango Technologies Ltd? Today’s highest and lowest price of Systango Technologies Ltd are ₹214.00 and ₹209.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systango Technologies Ltd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹202.55 as on .

How has the Systango Technologies Ltd performed historically in terms of returns? The Systango Technologies Ltd has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -24.91% over 3 months, -4.3% over 1 year, -2.3% across 3 years, and 15.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd are 9.68 and 2.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global