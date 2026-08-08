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Systango Technologies Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYSTANGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Systango Technologies Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.45 Closed
-0.64₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Systango Technologies Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.35₹214.00
₹210.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.55₹411.00
₹210.45
Open Price
₹211.00
Prev. Close
₹211.80
Volume
16,000

Source: Dion Global

Systango Technologies Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Systango Technologies Ltd		-2.41-4.82-24.91-24.57-4.30-2.3015.38
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.208.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.10-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.106.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.30-19.40-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.90-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.304.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.9028.6129.7060.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.70-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Systango Technologies Ltd has declined 4.30% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Systango Technologies Ltd has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Systango Technologies Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Systango Technologies Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5217.41216.22
10216.94216.95
20219.41218.55
50222.63225.91
100241.95238.27
200267.87249.06

Source: Dion Global

Systango Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Systango Technologies Ltd saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.18%, while DII stake increased to 1.69%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Systango Technologies Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Systango Technologies Ltd fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Systango Technologies Ltd

Systango Technologies Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109MP2004PLC016959 and registration number is 016959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Vinita Rathi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nilesh Rathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sarita Devi Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narender Tulsidas Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Systango Technologies Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹210.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Systango Technologies Ltd?

The Systango Technologies Ltd is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹308.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Systango Technologies Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Systango Technologies Ltd are ₹214.00 and ₹209.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹202.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Systango Technologies Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Systango Technologies Ltd has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -24.91% over 3 months, -4.3% over 1 year, -2.3% across 3 years, and 15.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd are 9.68 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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