Here's the live share price of Systango Technologies Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Systango Technologies Ltd
|-2.41
|-4.82
|-24.91
|-24.57
|-4.30
|-2.30
|15.38
|L&T Technology Services
|1.22
|11.72
|-4.62
|-7.75
|-14.45
|-5.32
|-0.53
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.01
|-8.08
|2.48
|2.39
|7.05
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.18
|16.74
|14.79
|55.69
|130.07
|77.18
|40.24
|Sagility
|0.62
|5.38
|2.01
|-10.46
|-5.78
|14.20
|8.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.37
|14.81
|18.99
|-4.47
|-24.33
|23.78
|7.42
|eClerx Services
|-4.14
|17.82
|11.01
|-15.10
|-14.01
|26.18
|20.46
|eMudhra
|16.11
|22.45
|0.44
|6.04
|-30.10
|6.67
|15.88
|Route Mobile
|-2.17
|-4.81
|-8.54
|-9.75
|-39.59
|-29.09
|-22.98
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.62
|3.01
|-6.55
|18.07
|3.82
|19.84
|6.67
|BLS E-Services
|3.29
|16.25
|54.65
|85.43
|64.57
|-5.33
|-3.23
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.71
|0.30
|-19.40
|-27.72
|-46.38
|9.18
|5.41
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.15
|-4.05
|-5.90
|-14.82
|-26.75
|-27.25
|-17.38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.30
|4.16
|1.52
|0.85
|-20.78
|-25.64
|-22.56
|Aurum Proptech
|2.77
|1.26
|27.21
|27.14
|23.21
|16.99
|29.03
|Creative Newtech
|12.45
|43.08
|76.98
|60.35
|78.08
|28.04
|36.85
|One Point One Solutions
|4.99
|8.51
|1.31
|21.90
|28.61
|29.70
|60.75
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-2.49
|-10.24
|-24.31
|10.87
|13.01
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.42
|-8.73
|-12.84
|-12.73
|-45.52
|-5.42
|4.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.73
|-1.53
|4.83
|1.70
|-28.12
|37.79
|10.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Systango Technologies Ltd has declined 4.30% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Systango Technologies Ltd has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|217.41
|216.22
|10
|216.94
|216.95
|20
|219.41
|218.55
|50
|222.63
|225.91
|100
|241.95
|238.27
|200
|267.87
|249.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Systango Technologies Ltd saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.18%, while DII stake increased to 1.69%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Systango Technologies Ltd fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Systango Technologies Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51109MP2004PLC016959 and registration number is 016959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹210.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systango Technologies Ltd is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹308.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Systango Technologies Ltd are ₹214.00 and ₹209.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹202.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Systango Technologies Ltd has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.82% for the past month, -24.91% over 3 months, -4.3% over 1 year, -2.3% across 3 years, and 15.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd are 9.68 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global