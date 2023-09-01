Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Systango Technologies Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SYSTANGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹283.90 Closed
-3.76-11.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Systango Technologies Ltd Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹282.00₹300.00
₹283.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹316.55
₹283.90
Open Price
₹300.00
Prev. Close
₹295.00
Volume
59,200

Systango Technologies Ltd Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1294.5
  • R2306.25
  • R3312.5
  • Pivot
    288.25
  • S1276.5
  • S2270.25
  • S3258.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.58291.69
  • 1010.29279.38
  • 205.14263.09
  • 502.06241.08
  • 1001.03214.46
  • 2000.510

Systango Technologies Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3819.8120.04174.78174.78174.78174.78
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Systango Technologies Ltd Share Holdings

Systango Technologies Ltd Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Systango Technologies Ltd

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Ms. Vinita Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Rathi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narender Tulsidas Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Systango Technologies Ltd

What is the Market Cap of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹416.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd?

P/E ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd is 6.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹283.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹316.55 and 52-week low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data