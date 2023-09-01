Follow Us

SYSCHEM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.26 Closed
-1.3-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Syschem (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.00₹53.47
₹52.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.32₹65.10
₹52.26
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹52.95
Volume
36,455

Syschem (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.98
  • R253.96
  • R354.45
  • Pivot
    52.49
  • S151.51
  • S251.02
  • S350.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.7252.86
  • 1046.4952.41
  • 2048.3750.52
  • 5046.5846.82
  • 10035.8445.51
  • 20024.9643.68

Syschem (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5412.9525.5311.0014.86772.45360.44
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.27-3.79-11.20-15.57-20.4319.0625.64
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
38.8036.3934.8934.461.85-14.15-14.15
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.5916.9914.5513.56-24.2352.6517.79
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Syschem (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Syschem (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Syschem (India) Ltd.

Syschem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219HR1993PLC032195 and registration number is 032195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjan Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suninder Veer Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neena Batra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sidhu Jasvirkaur Daljeetsingh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Goyat
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Syschem (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Syschem (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Syschem (India) Ltd. is ₹166.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syschem (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Syschem (India) Ltd. is 30.44 and PB ratio of Syschem (India) Ltd. is 7.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Syschem (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syschem (India) Ltd. is ₹52.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syschem (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syschem (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syschem (India) Ltd. is ₹65.10 and 52-week low of Syschem (India) Ltd. is ₹36.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

