What is the share price of Syschem (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syschem (India) is ₹32.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Syschem (India)? The Syschem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syschem (India)? The market cap of Syschem (India) is ₹160.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Syschem (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Syschem (India) are ₹34.82 and ₹32.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syschem (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syschem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syschem (India) is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Syschem (India) is ₹30.80 as on .

How has the Syschem (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Syschem (India) has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -19.99% for the past month, -37.05% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and 36.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syschem (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syschem (India) are 26.17 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global