Here's the live share price of Syschem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syschem (India)
|-20.62
|-19.99
|-37.05
|-37.00
|-28.12
|-8.68
|36.03
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Syschem (India) has declined 28.12% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Syschem (India) has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.98
|37.99
|10
|42.5
|39.75
|20
|42.49
|41.09
|50
|43.79
|43.15
|100
|46.15
|45.22
|200
|48.97
|46.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Syschem (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.40%, while DII stake decreased to 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Syschem (India) - Newspaper Advertisements
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Syschem (India) - Clarification In Regards To The Lapse Of Share Warrants Uploaded On 04.08.2026 As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Syschem (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Syschem (India) - Results For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Syschem (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR, 2015: Intimation For The Lapse Of Warrants.
Source: Dion Global
Syschem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219HR1993PLC032195 and registration number is 032195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syschem (India) is ₹32.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syschem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Syschem (India) is ₹160.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Syschem (India) are ₹34.82 and ₹32.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syschem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syschem (India) is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Syschem (India) is ₹30.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syschem (India) has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -19.99% for the past month, -37.05% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and 36.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syschem (India) are 26.17 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global