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Syschem (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYSCHEM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Syschem (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.79 Closed
-1.83₹ -0.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Syschem (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.35₹34.82
₹32.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.80₹62.00
₹32.79
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹33.40
Volume
90,617

Source: Dion Global

Syschem (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syschem (India)		-20.62-19.99-37.05-37.00-28.12-8.6836.03
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Syschem (India) has declined 28.12% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Syschem (India) has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Syschem (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Syschem (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.9837.99
1042.539.75
2042.4941.09
5043.7943.15
10046.1545.22
20048.9746.94

Source: Dion Global

Syschem (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Syschem (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.40%, while DII stake decreased to 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Syschem (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTSyschem (India) - Newspaper Advertisements
Aug 05, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTSyschem (India) - Clarification In Regards To The Lapse Of Share Warrants Uploaded On 04.08.2026 As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI
Aug 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTSyschem (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTSyschem (India) - Results For The Quarter Ended June, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTSyschem (India) - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR, 2015: Intimation For The Lapse Of Warrants.

Source: Dion Global

About Syschem (India)

Syschem (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219HR1993PLC032195 and registration number is 032195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranjan Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suninder Veer Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arshdeep Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Renu Rawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madan Lal Aggarwal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Bhasin
    Non Exe.Additional Director

FAQs on Syschem (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Syschem (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syschem (India) is ₹32.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Syschem (India)?

The Syschem (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syschem (India)?

The market cap of Syschem (India) is ₹160.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Syschem (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Syschem (India) are ₹34.82 and ₹32.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syschem (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syschem (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syschem (India) is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Syschem (India) is ₹30.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Syschem (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Syschem (India) has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -19.99% for the past month, -37.05% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, -8.68% across 3 years, and 36.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syschem (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syschem (India) are 26.17 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Syschem (India) News

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