Here's the live share price of Synoptics Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.10 Closed
-5.00₹ -2.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Synoptics Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.10₹57.75
₹55.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.90₹116.00
₹55.10
Open Price
₹57.75
Prev. Close
₹58.00
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Synoptics Technologies has declined 24.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.31%.

Synoptics Technologies’s current P/E of 11.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Synoptics Technologies Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Synoptics Technologies		-3.339.00-18.85-37.46-44.46-37.54-24.60
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Synoptics Technologies has declined 44.46% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Synoptics Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Synoptics Technologies Financials

Synoptics Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.459.14
1062.4859.56
2056.7758.71
5058.5861.06
10072.1368.37
20079.4879.07

Synoptics Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Synoptics Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Synoptics Technologies Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Synoptics Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Synoptics Technologies

Synoptics Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2008PLC187575 and registration number is 187575. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jatin Jagmohan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagmohan Manilal Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Nirbhaysingh Sohal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kundan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bijal Ashish Sanghavi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Synoptics Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Synoptics Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synoptics Technologies is ₹55.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Synoptics Technologies?

The Synoptics Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Synoptics Technologies?

The market cap of Synoptics Technologies is ₹46.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Synoptics Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Synoptics Technologies are ₹57.75 and ₹55.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Synoptics Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synoptics Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synoptics Technologies is ₹116.00 and 52-week low of Synoptics Technologies is ₹45.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Synoptics Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Synoptics Technologies has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 10.2% for the past month, -15.23% over 3 months, -48.31% over 1 year, -37.54% across 3 years, and -24.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Synoptics Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Synoptics Technologies are 11.72 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Synoptics Technologies News

