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Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO.

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.76 Closed
4.14₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.70₹1.76
₹1.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.36₹3.70
₹1.76
Open Price
₹1.70
Prev. Close
₹1.69
Volume
40,462

Source: Dion Global

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.		3.5310.691.73-9.74-29.32-16.753.25
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has declined 29.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.641.67
101.611.65
201.591.63
501.631.65
1001.71.74
2002.032

Source: Dion Global

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTSymbiox Inv.&Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For The Quar
Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTSymbiox Inv.&Trading - Non - Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati
Jul 09, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTSymbiox Inv.&Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTSymbiox Inv.&Trading - Results-Financial For The Year 31.03.2026
May 23, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTSymbiox Inv.&Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032012 and registration number is 032012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samit Ray
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Show
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapan Sardar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bappa Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mina Devi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Share Price

What is the share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹5.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are ₹1.76 and ₹1.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 10.69% for the past month, 1.73% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -16.75% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are 36.67 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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