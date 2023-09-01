Follow Us

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SYMBIOX INVESTMENT & TRADING CO. LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.02 Closed
0.670.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.93₹3.04
₹3.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.72₹15.57
₹3.02
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
57,922

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.06
  • R23.11
  • R33.17
  • Pivot
    3
  • S12.95
  • S22.89
  • S32.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.612.99
  • 108.592.98
  • 207.843
  • 505.733.15
  • 1004.893.53
  • 2004.054.06

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.63-12.46-35.61-33.19247.13297.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Share Holdings

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032012 and registration number is 032012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Mina Devi Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Samit Ray
    Director
  • Mr. Bappa Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajkumari Naskar
    Director

FAQs on Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is -13.98 and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹15.57 and 52-week low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

