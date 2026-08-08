Here's the live share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.
|3.53
|10.69
|1.73
|-9.74
|-29.32
|-16.75
|3.25
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has declined 29.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.64
|1.67
|10
|1.61
|1.65
|20
|1.59
|1.63
|50
|1.63
|1.65
|100
|1.7
|1.74
|200
|2.03
|2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 96.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Symbiox Inv.&Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For The Quar
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Symbiox Inv.&Trading - Non - Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulati
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Symbiox Inv.&Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Symbiox Inv.&Trading - Results-Financial For The Year 31.03.2026
|May 23, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Symbiox Inv.&Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1979 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1979PLC032012 and registration number is 032012. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹5.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are ₹1.76 and ₹1.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 10.69% for the past month, 1.73% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -16.75% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are 36.67 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global