What is the share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹5.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are ₹1.76 and ₹1.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹3.70 and 52-week low of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. is ₹1.36 as on .

How has the Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. performed historically in terms of returns? The Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, 10.69% for the past month, 1.73% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -16.75% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. are 36.67 and 0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global