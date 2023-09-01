What is the Market Cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.? The market cap of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.? P/E ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is -13.98 and PB ratio of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is 0.3 as on .

What is the share price of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Symbiox Investment & Trading Co. Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on .