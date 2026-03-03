Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYLVAN PLYBOARD (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
-2.17₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹45.00
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹95.00
₹45.00
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) has declined 8.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.88%.

Sylvan Plyboard (India)’s current P/E of 11.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sylvan Plyboard (India)		-6.05-6.54-28.29-38.61-34.78-13.40-8.27
Century Plyboards (India)		-3.31-12.66-10.11-6.431.6912.6317.99
Greenlam Industries		-1.86-7.18-6.95-1.814.0814.7719.65
Stylam Industries		-0.140.954.2936.8147.0726.0611.59
Greenply Industries		-6.40-10.88-26.56-31.28-22.3915.282.17
Greenpanel Industries		-2.94-8.07-16.94-25.26-18.15-10.652.75
Rushil Decor		-7.43-13.78-25.74-37.87-30.17-17.08-1.27
Archidply Industries		-4.25-11.42-11.86-19.24-3.4910.4416.80
Airo Lam		-3.90-3.01-12.24-18.52-9.957.1526.98
The Western India Plywood		-1.90-0.03-6.76-11.83-21.0520.3722.62
Archidply Decor		-8.20-9.14-11.13-21.768.903.3716.78
Lamosaic India		-0.37-6.30-27.70-30.25-50.46-46.24-31.09

Over the last one year, Sylvan Plyboard (India) has declined 34.78% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (1.69%), Greenlam Industries (4.08%), Stylam Industries (47.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Sylvan Plyboard (India) has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (17.99%) and Greenlam Industries (19.65%).

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.646.88
1048.5147.83
2049.2549.6
5056.6854.79
10062.8461.03
20069.769.65

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sylvan Plyboard (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sylvan Plyboard (India) fact sheet for more information

About Sylvan Plyboard (India)

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51431WB2002PTC095027 and registration number is 095027. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jai Prakash Singh
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntala Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pallab Samjhdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rathin Kumar Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Singhania
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sylvan Plyboard (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

The Sylvan Plyboard (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

The market cap of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹87.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) are ₹45.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sylvan Plyboard (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sylvan Plyboard (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sylvan Plyboard (India) has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, -34.31% over 3 months, -34.88% over 1 year, -13.4% across 3 years, and -8.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sylvan Plyboard (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sylvan Plyboard (India) are 11.99 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sylvan Plyboard (India) News

More Sylvan Plyboard (India) News
icon
Market Pulse