Here's the live share price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) has declined 8.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.88%.
Sylvan Plyboard (India)’s current P/E of 11.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sylvan Plyboard (India)
|-6.05
|-6.54
|-28.29
|-38.61
|-34.78
|-13.40
|-8.27
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-3.31
|-12.66
|-10.11
|-6.43
|1.69
|12.63
|17.99
|Greenlam Industries
|-1.86
|-7.18
|-6.95
|-1.81
|4.08
|14.77
|19.65
|Stylam Industries
|-0.14
|0.95
|4.29
|36.81
|47.07
|26.06
|11.59
|Greenply Industries
|-6.40
|-10.88
|-26.56
|-31.28
|-22.39
|15.28
|2.17
|Greenpanel Industries
|-2.94
|-8.07
|-16.94
|-25.26
|-18.15
|-10.65
|2.75
|Rushil Decor
|-7.43
|-13.78
|-25.74
|-37.87
|-30.17
|-17.08
|-1.27
|Archidply Industries
|-4.25
|-11.42
|-11.86
|-19.24
|-3.49
|10.44
|16.80
|Airo Lam
|-3.90
|-3.01
|-12.24
|-18.52
|-9.95
|7.15
|26.98
|The Western India Plywood
|-1.90
|-0.03
|-6.76
|-11.83
|-21.05
|20.37
|22.62
|Archidply Decor
|-8.20
|-9.14
|-11.13
|-21.76
|8.90
|3.37
|16.78
|Lamosaic India
|-0.37
|-6.30
|-27.70
|-30.25
|-50.46
|-46.24
|-31.09
Over the last one year, Sylvan Plyboard (India) has declined 34.78% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (1.69%), Greenlam Industries (4.08%), Stylam Industries (47.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Sylvan Plyboard (India) has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (17.99%) and Greenlam Industries (19.65%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.6
|46.88
|10
|48.51
|47.83
|20
|49.25
|49.6
|50
|56.68
|54.79
|100
|62.84
|61.03
|200
|69.7
|69.65
In the latest quarter, Sylvan Plyboard (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sylvan Plyboard (India) fact sheet for more information
Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51431WB2002PTC095027 and registration number is 095027. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sylvan Plyboard (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹87.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sylvan Plyboard (India) are ₹45.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sylvan Plyboard (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Sylvan Plyboard (India) is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sylvan Plyboard (India) has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, -34.31% over 3 months, -34.88% over 1 year, -13.4% across 3 years, and -8.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sylvan Plyboard (India) are 11.99 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.