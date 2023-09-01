What is the Market Cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 90.34 and PB ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 3.67 as on .

What is the share price of Sylph Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.46 as on .