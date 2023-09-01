Follow Us

SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.46 Closed
1.470.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Sylph Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.32₹3.50
₹3.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.18₹5.30
₹3.46
Open Price
₹3.48
Prev. Close
₹3.41
Volume
35,83,701

Sylph Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.53
  • R23.61
  • R33.71
  • Pivot
    3.43
  • S13.35
  • S23.25
  • S33.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.113.34
  • 1013.053.33
  • 2012.783.29
  • 5012.863.22
  • 10014.473.21
  • 20011.23.02

Sylph Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2223.1312.92-5.75170.31902.90424.24
4.000.148.2415.1911.4786.4872.60
-5.632.661.0922.33-78.71213.27280.41
2.747.0125.9644.8263.06112.43117.22
5.044.1521.8219.9962.84146.0679.19
-9.5127.0176.13200.00134.78210.8914.32
-1.9621.7837.55102.77102.15399.41520.64
-0.5234.8839.9193.63206.931,122.92478.33
-3.742.905.8637.57-44.68401.95194.84
-3.54-9.9511.51139.51145.24359.93217.46
14.7826.86148.33165.47341.78623.09610.55
16.3680.2833.3356.10156.00454.11454.11

Sylph Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sylph Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sylph Technologies Ltd.

Sylph Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MP1992PLC007102 and registration number is 007102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priyesh Balkrishnabhai Shah
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ami Sapanbhai Cyclewala
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amarlal Arjandas Kukreja
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. Mona Amarlal Kukreja
    Additional Promoter Director

FAQs on Sylph Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 90.34 and PB ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sylph Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sylph Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sylph Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.30 and 52-week low of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

