Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.22
|23.13
|12.92
|-5.75
|170.31
|902.90
|424.24
|4.00
|0.14
|8.24
|15.19
|11.47
|86.48
|72.60
|-5.63
|2.66
|1.09
|22.33
|-78.71
|213.27
|280.41
|2.74
|7.01
|25.96
|44.82
|63.06
|112.43
|117.22
|5.04
|4.15
|21.82
|19.99
|62.84
|146.06
|79.19
|-9.51
|27.01
|76.13
|200.00
|134.78
|210.89
|14.32
|-1.96
|21.78
|37.55
|102.77
|102.15
|399.41
|520.64
|-0.52
|34.88
|39.91
|93.63
|206.93
|1,122.92
|478.33
|-3.74
|2.90
|5.86
|37.57
|-44.68
|401.95
|194.84
|-3.54
|-9.95
|11.51
|139.51
|145.24
|359.93
|217.46
|14.78
|26.86
|148.33
|165.47
|341.78
|623.09
|610.55
|16.36
|80.28
|33.33
|56.10
|156.00
|454.11
|454.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sylph Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MP1992PLC007102 and registration number is 007102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 90.34 and PB ratio of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹3.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sylph Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.30 and 52-week low of Sylph Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.