SYBLY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.53 Closed
0.670.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sybly Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.53₹4.70
₹4.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹9.46
₹4.53
Open Price
₹4.70
Prev. Close
₹4.50
Volume
2,071

Sybly Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.64
  • R24.76
  • R34.81
  • Pivot
    4.59
  • S14.47
  • S24.42
  • S34.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.24.63
  • 106.084.73
  • 205.994.87
  • 506.265.11
  • 1006.595.36
  • 2007.475.68

Sybly Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.55-14.53-16.57-41.47-32.29190.38-46.01
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Sybly Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sybly Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sybly Industries Ltd.

Sybly Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1988PLC009594 and registration number is 009594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chand Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sybly Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sybly Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd. is -2.1 and PB ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sybly Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sybly Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sybly Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹9.46 and 52-week low of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

