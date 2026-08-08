Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sybly Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYBLY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sybly Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.38 Closed
-4.83₹ -0.07
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sybly Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.38₹1.39
₹1.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.38₹2.32
₹1.38
Open Price
₹1.39
Prev. Close
₹1.45
Volume
28,437

Source: Dion Global

Sybly Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sybly Industries		0-16.87-23.33-29.95-26.20-34.36-25.86
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sybly Industries has declined 26.20% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Sybly Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Sybly Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sybly Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.521.49
101.61.57
201.671.64
501.791.74
1001.821.81
2001.822.21

Source: Dion Global

Sybly Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sybly Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sybly Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 10, 2025, 10:49 PM IST ISTSybly Industries Ltd - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities AndExchange Boa
Nov 10, 2025, 10:19 PM IST ISTSybly Industries Ltd - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ForThe Quarte
Nov 10, 2025, 10:08 PM IST ISTSybly Industries Ltd - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of Sybly Industries Limited For The Quarter And HalfYear
Nov 10, 2025, 09:57 PM IST ISTSybly Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Monday, 10Th September, 202
Nov 06, 2025, 12:22 AM IST ISTSybly Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About Sybly Industries

Sybly Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1988PLC009594 and registration number is 009594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Indrawati
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sybly Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sybly Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sybly Industries?

The Sybly Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sybly Industries?

The market cap of Sybly Industries is ₹1.26 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sybly Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sybly Industries are ₹1.39 and ₹1.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sybly Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sybly Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sybly Industries is ₹2.32 and 52-week low of Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Sybly Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sybly Industries has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -16.87% for the past month, -23.33% over 3 months, -26.2% over 1 year, -34.36% across 3 years, and -25.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sybly Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sybly Industries are 0.00 and 0.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sybly Industries News

More Sybly Industries News
Market Pulse