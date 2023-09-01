Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sybly Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1988PLC009594 and registration number is 009594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd. is -2.1 and PB ratio of Sybly Industries Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sybly Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹9.46 and 52-week low of Sybly Industries Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.