What is the share price of Sybly Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Sybly Industries? The Sybly Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sybly Industries? The market cap of Sybly Industries is ₹1.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sybly Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sybly Industries are ₹1.39 and ₹1.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sybly Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sybly Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sybly Industries is ₹2.32 and 52-week low of Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on .

How has the Sybly Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sybly Industries has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -16.87% for the past month, -23.33% over 3 months, -26.2% over 1 year, -34.36% across 3 years, and -25.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sybly Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sybly Industries are 0.00 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global