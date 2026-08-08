Here's the live share price of Sybly Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sybly Industries
|0
|-16.87
|-23.33
|-29.95
|-26.20
|-34.36
|-25.86
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sybly Industries has declined 26.20% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Sybly Industries has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.52
|1.49
|10
|1.6
|1.57
|20
|1.67
|1.64
|50
|1.79
|1.74
|100
|1.82
|1.81
|200
|1.82
|2.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sybly Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 10, 2025, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Sybly Industries Ltd - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of Securities AndExchange Boa
|Nov 10, 2025, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Sybly Industries Ltd - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ForThe Quarte
|Nov 10, 2025, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Sybly Industries Ltd - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of Sybly Industries Limited For The Quarter And HalfYear
|Nov 10, 2025, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Sybly Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Monday, 10Th September, 202
|Nov 06, 2025, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Sybly Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
Sybly Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111UP1988PLC009594 and registration number is 009594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sybly Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sybly Industries is ₹1.26 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sybly Industries are ₹1.39 and ₹1.38.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sybly Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sybly Industries is ₹2.32 and 52-week low of Sybly Industries is ₹1.38 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sybly Industries has shown returns of -4.83% over the past day, -16.87% for the past month, -23.33% over 3 months, -26.2% over 1 year, -34.36% across 3 years, and -25.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sybly Industries are 0.00 and 0.12 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global