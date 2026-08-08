Here's the live share price of Sword-Edge Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sword-Edge Commercials
|4.35
|-4.00
|-11.11
|-4.00
|-25.00
|-28.62
|-10.18
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sword-Edge Commercials has declined 25.00% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sword-Edge Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.25
|0.25
|10
|0.27
|0.26
|20
|0.27
|0.26
|50
|0.28
|0.28
|100
|0.31
|0.31
|200
|0.37
|0.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sword-Edge Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Sword-Edge Commer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Sword-Edge Commer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Sword-Edge Commer - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Sword-Edge Commer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Sword-Edge Commer - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Source: Dion Global
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036687 and registration number is 036687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.24 as on Sep 01, 2025.
The Sword-Edge Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹5.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sword-Edge Commercials are ₹0.24 and ₹0.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sword-Edge Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.23 as on Sep 01, 2025.
The Sword-Edge Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -10.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials are -4.52 and 0.26 on Sep 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global