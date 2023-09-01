What is the Market Cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.? The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹6.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 10.33 and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.28 as on .