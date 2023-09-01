Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|3.70
|-22.22
|-45.10
|-57.58
|-31.79
|-12.50
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036687 and registration number is 036687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹6.08 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 10.33 and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.