Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWORD-EDGE COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.28 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:53 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.28₹0.28
₹0.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹0.85
₹0.28
Open Price
₹0.28
Prev. Close
₹0.28
Volume
0

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.28
  • R20.28
  • R30.28
  • Pivot
    0.28
  • S10.28
  • S20.28
  • S30.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.620.28
  • 100.610.29
  • 200.620.32
  • 500.660.37
  • 1000.650.43
  • 2000.740.49

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
03.70-22.22-45.10-57.58-31.79-12.50
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036687 and registration number is 036687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramiz Rafikbhai Saya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Mehulkumar Parshottambhai Dhaduk
    Director
  • Ms. Manjulaben Parmar
    Director

FAQs on Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹6.08 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 10.33 and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is 0.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.28 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is ₹.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

