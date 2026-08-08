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Sword-Edge Commercials Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWORD-EDGE COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sword-Edge Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.24 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Sep 01, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sword-Edge Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.23₹0.24
₹0.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.23₹0.35
₹0.24
Open Price
₹0.24
Prev. Close
₹0.24
Volume
4,04,787

Source: Dion Global

Sword-Edge Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sword-Edge Commercials		4.35-4.00-11.11-4.00-25.00-28.62-10.18
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sword-Edge Commercials has declined 25.00% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sword-Edge Commercials has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sword-Edge Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sword-Edge Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.250.25
100.270.26
200.270.26
500.280.28
1000.310.31
2000.370.37

Source: Dion Global

Sword-Edge Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sword-Edge Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sword-Edge Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSword-Edge Commer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTSword-Edge Commer - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSword-Edge Commer - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTSword-Edge Commer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 10, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTSword-Edge Commer - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Source: Dion Global

About Sword-Edge Commercials

Sword-Edge Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036687 and registration number is 036687. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Karamjeet Sidhu
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Jhala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Kargeti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Adithi Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulbir Singh Sandhu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sword-Edge Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Sword-Edge Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.24 as on Sep 01, 2025.

What kind of stock is Sword-Edge Commercials?

The Sword-Edge Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sword-Edge Commercials?

The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹5.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sword-Edge Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sword-Edge Commercials are ₹0.24 and ₹0.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sword-Edge Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sword-Edge Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.23 as on Sep 01, 2025.

How has the Sword-Edge Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sword-Edge Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials are -4.52 and 0.26 on Sep 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sword-Edge Commercials News

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