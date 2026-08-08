What is the share price of Sword-Edge Commercials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Sword-Edge Commercials? The Sword-Edge Commercials is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sword-Edge Commercials? The market cap of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹5.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sword-Edge Commercials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sword-Edge Commercials are ₹0.24 and ₹0.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sword-Edge Commercials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sword-Edge Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.35 and 52-week low of Sword-Edge Commercials is ₹0.23 as on .

How has the Sword-Edge Commercials performed historically in terms of returns? The Sword-Edge Commercials has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -28.62% across 3 years, and -10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sword-Edge Commercials are -4.52 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global