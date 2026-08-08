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Swojas Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWOJAS FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Swojas Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.55 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swojas Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.55₹9.00
₹8.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.51₹20.80
₹8.55
Open Price
₹8.97
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
5,857

Source: Dion Global

Swojas Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swojas Foods		-5.00-5.6312.50-37.91-21.56-1.958.91
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swojas Foods has declined 21.56% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Swojas Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Swojas Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swojas Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.058.96
109.059
209.058.98
508.58.82
1008.599.22
20010.8310.39

Source: Dion Global

Swojas Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swojas Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swojas Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTSwojas Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations
Jul 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSwojas Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities
Jul 22, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTSwojas Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 22, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSwojas Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated July 22, 2026
Jul 02, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTSwojas Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Swojas Foods

Swojas Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201MH1993PLC358584 and registration number is 074424. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parthrajsinh Harshadsinh Rana
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Khandelwal
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pallav Pareshkumar Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhwani Naishadh Modi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swojas Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Swojas Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swojas Foods is ₹8.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swojas Foods?

The Swojas Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swojas Foods?

The market cap of Swojas Foods is ₹34.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swojas Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swojas Foods are ₹9.00 and ₹8.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swojas Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swojas Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swojas Foods is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of Swojas Foods is ₹6.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swojas Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swojas Foods has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, 12.5% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 8.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swojas Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swojas Foods are 38.51 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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