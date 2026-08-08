Here's the live share price of Swojas Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swojas Foods
|-5.00
|-5.63
|12.50
|-37.91
|-21.56
|-1.95
|8.91
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swojas Foods has declined 21.56% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Swojas Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.05
|8.96
|10
|9.05
|9
|20
|9.05
|8.98
|50
|8.5
|8.82
|100
|8.59
|9.22
|200
|10.83
|10.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swojas Foods saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Swojas Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Swojas Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Swojas Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Swojas Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated July 22, 2026
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Swojas Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Swojas Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201MH1993PLC358584 and registration number is 074424. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swojas Foods is ₹8.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swojas Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swojas Foods is ₹34.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swojas Foods are ₹9.00 and ₹8.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swojas Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swojas Foods is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of Swojas Foods is ₹6.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swojas Foods has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, 12.5% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 8.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swojas Foods are 38.51 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global