What is the share price of Swojas Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swojas Foods is ₹8.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Swojas Foods? The Swojas Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swojas Foods? The market cap of Swojas Foods is ₹34.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swojas Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swojas Foods are ₹9.00 and ₹8.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swojas Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swojas Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swojas Foods is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of Swojas Foods is ₹6.51 as on .

How has the Swojas Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Swojas Foods has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, 12.5% over 3 months, -21.56% over 1 year, -1.95% across 3 years, and 8.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swojas Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swojas Foods are 38.51 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global