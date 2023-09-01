What is the Market Cap of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹22.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is 6.32 as on .

What is the share price of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on .