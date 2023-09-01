Follow Us

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWOJAS ENERGY FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.15 Closed
20.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.87₹7.15
₹7.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.32₹12.30
₹7.15
Open Price
₹7.01
Prev. Close
₹7.01
Volume
68,588

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.24
  • R27.34
  • R37.52
  • Pivot
    7.06
  • S16.96
  • S26.78
  • S36.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.126.99
  • 100.567.26
  • 200.287.85
  • 500.118.86
  • 1000.060
  • 2000.030

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.71-27.1228.1428.1428.1428.1428.14
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.

Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201MH1993PLC358584 and registration number is 074424. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Dedhia
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Kataria
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Malu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹22.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is 6.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹12.30 and 52-week low of Swojas Energy Foods Ltd. is ₹5.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

