Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.72 Closed
4.992.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.60₹47.72
₹47.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.05₹71.42
₹47.72
Open Price
₹46.60
Prev. Close
₹45.45
Volume
303

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.09
  • R248.47
  • R349.21
  • Pivot
    47.35
  • S146.97
  • S246.23
  • S345.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6946.53
  • 1035.4749.07
  • 2035.9750.32
  • 5036.2346.39
  • 10036.641.53
  • 20043.3138.74

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6813.3556.7272.7743.3054.18-40.72
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Share Holdings

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015647 and registration number is 015647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C Chandrachudan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Manoharan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanthimathinathan Chocalingam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. M N Gayathri
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.?

The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹11.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is 0.97 and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is -5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹47.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹71.42 and 52-week low of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data