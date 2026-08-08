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Switching Technologies Gunther Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWITCHING TECHNOLOGIES GUNTHER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Switching Technologies Gunther along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Switching Technologies Gunther Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.80₹121.30
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹156.10
₹115.00
Open Price
₹119.80
Prev. Close
₹115.55
Volume
1,511

Source: Dion Global

Switching Technologies Gunther Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Switching Technologies Gunther		-7.33-15.8121.0748.5472.8028.9821.27
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Switching Technologies Gunther has gained 72.80% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Switching Technologies Gunther has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Switching Technologies Gunther Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Switching Technologies Gunther Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5126.26121.14
10131.95124.87
20134.04125.6
50110.2115.46
10095.99102.61
20080.6890.32

Source: Dion Global

Switching Technologies Gunther Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Switching Technologies Gunther saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Switching Technologies Gunther Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTSwitching Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTSwitching Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTSwitching Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI(LODR) Regulations,
Jul 16, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTSwitching Tech. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Public Issue, Rights Issue, Preferential Issue, QIP - R
Jul 13, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTSwitching Tech. - Compliance With The SEBI Commercial Papers (CP) Circulars Read With Regulation 52(4)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Switching Technologies Gunther

Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015647 and registration number is 015647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C Chandrachudan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Manoharan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharanabasaveshwar G Hiremath
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Saimathy Soupramanien
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Switching Technologies Gunther Share Price

What is the share price of Switching Technologies Gunther?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Switching Technologies Gunther?

The Switching Technologies Gunther is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Switching Technologies Gunther?

The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹28.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Switching Technologies Gunther?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Switching Technologies Gunther are ₹121.30 and ₹109.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Switching Technologies Gunther?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Switching Technologies Gunther stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹156.10 and 52-week low of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Switching Technologies Gunther performed historically in terms of returns?

The Switching Technologies Gunther has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -15.81% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, 72.8% over 1 year, 28.98% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther are 4.30 and -4.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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