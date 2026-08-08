What is the share price of Switching Technologies Gunther? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹115.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Switching Technologies Gunther? The Switching Technologies Gunther is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Switching Technologies Gunther? The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹28.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Switching Technologies Gunther? Today’s highest and lowest price of Switching Technologies Gunther are ₹121.30 and ₹109.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Switching Technologies Gunther? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Switching Technologies Gunther stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹156.10 and 52-week low of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Switching Technologies Gunther performed historically in terms of returns? The Switching Technologies Gunther has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -15.81% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, 72.8% over 1 year, 28.98% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther are 4.30 and -4.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global