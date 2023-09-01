What is the Market Cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.? The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹11.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.? P/E ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is 0.97 and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is -5.01 as on .

What is the share price of Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is ₹47.72 as on .