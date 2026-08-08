Here's the live share price of Switching Technologies Gunther along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Switching Technologies Gunther
|-7.33
|-15.81
|21.07
|48.54
|72.80
|28.98
|21.27
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Switching Technologies Gunther has gained 72.80% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Switching Technologies Gunther has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|126.26
|121.14
|10
|131.95
|124.87
|20
|134.04
|125.6
|50
|110.2
|115.46
|100
|95.99
|102.61
|200
|80.68
|90.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Switching Technologies Gunther saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Switching Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Switching Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Switching Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI(LODR) Regulations,
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Switching Tech. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For Proceeds Of Public Issue, Rights Issue, Preferential Issue, QIP - R
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Switching Tech. - Compliance With The SEBI Commercial Papers (CP) Circulars Read With Regulation 52(4)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regu
Source: Dion Global
Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1988PLC015647 and registration number is 015647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹115.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Switching Technologies Gunther is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹28.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Switching Technologies Gunther are ₹121.30 and ₹109.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Switching Technologies Gunther stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹156.10 and 52-week low of Switching Technologies Gunther is ₹40.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Switching Technologies Gunther has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -15.81% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, 72.8% over 1 year, 28.98% across 3 years, and 21.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Switching Technologies Gunther are 4.30 and -4.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global