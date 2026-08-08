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Swiss Military Consumer Goods Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.60 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swiss Military Consumer Goods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.31₹14.67
₹14.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.75₹28.74
₹14.60
Open Price
₹14.67
Prev. Close
₹14.67
Volume
1,08,601

Source: Dion Global

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swiss Military Consumer Goods		-1.15-7.24-22.75-15.85-42.294.7941.87
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swiss Military Consumer Goods has declined 42.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swiss Military Consumer Goods has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.914.8
1015.0614.94
2015.315.23
5016.1715.91
10016.6216.68
20018.0918.48

Source: Dion Global

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swiss Military Consumer Goods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swiss Military Consumer Goods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTSwiss Military Consu - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTSwiss Military Consu - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTSwiss Military Consu - Intimation For Change Of Website Of The Company
May 22, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTSwiss Military Consu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTSwiss Military Consu - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Swiss Military Consumer Goods

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL1989PLC034797 and registration number is 034797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sawhney
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anuj�Sawhney
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ashita�Sawhney
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Inder Dutt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag�Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bhagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Swiss Military Consumer Goods Share Price

What is the share price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹14.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

The Swiss Military Consumer Goods is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹344.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods are ₹14.67 and ₹14.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiss Military Consumer Goods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹28.74 and 52-week low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swiss Military Consumer Goods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swiss Military Consumer Goods has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -7.24% for the past month, -22.75% over 3 months, -42.29% over 1 year, 4.79% across 3 years, and 41.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods are 45.57 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swiss Military Consumer Goods News

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