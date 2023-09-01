Follow Us

SWISS MILITARY CONSUMER GOODS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.29 Closed
5.291.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.22₹22.20
₹21.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.31₹30.90
₹21.29
Open Price
₹20.40
Prev. Close
₹20.22
Volume
12,08,169

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.33
  • R223.25
  • R324.31
  • Pivot
    21.27
  • S120.35
  • S219.29
  • S318.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.2118.74
  • 1020.9517.73
  • 2020.0716.55
  • 5020.6215.2
  • 10018.0714.78
  • 20016.3914.92

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Share Holdings

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.

Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL1989PLC034797 and registration number is 034797. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sawhney
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anuj�Sawhney
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ashita�Sawhney
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag�Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Tuteja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.?

The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹418.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is 79.68 and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is 6.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹21.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹30.90 and 52-week low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹11.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

