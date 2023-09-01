Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL1989PLC034797 and registration number is 034797. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹418.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is 79.68 and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is 6.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹21.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹30.90 and 52-week low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is ₹11.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.