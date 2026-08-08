Here's the live share price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swiss Military Consumer Goods
|-1.15
|-7.24
|-22.75
|-15.85
|-42.29
|4.79
|41.87
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swiss Military Consumer Goods has declined 42.29% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swiss Military Consumer Goods has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.9
|14.8
|10
|15.06
|14.94
|20
|15.3
|15.23
|50
|16.17
|15.91
|100
|16.62
|16.68
|200
|18.09
|18.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swiss Military Consumer Goods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Swiss Military Consu - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Swiss Military Consu - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Swiss Military Consu - Intimation For Change Of Website Of The Company
|May 22, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Swiss Military Consu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 22, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Swiss Military Consu - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100DL1989PLC034797 and registration number is 034797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹14.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swiss Military Consumer Goods is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹344.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swiss Military Consumer Goods are ₹14.67 and ₹14.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swiss Military Consumer Goods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹28.74 and 52-week low of Swiss Military Consumer Goods is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swiss Military Consumer Goods has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -7.24% for the past month, -22.75% over 3 months, -42.29% over 1 year, 4.79% across 3 years, and 41.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swiss Military Consumer Goods are 45.57 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global