It’s a regular evening. Your phone buzzes, and dinner arrives in minutes. A packet of milk follows soon after, from the same kind of delivery app.

But what you see on screen is only half the story. Behind it, two companies are racing hard, and the stock market is watching every move. Swiggy and Eternal have just shared their July-to-September 2026 results.

Swiggy is trying to convince investors that its investments in Instamart can eventually generate profits. Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, is expanding its quick commerce network while reinvesting in growth.

This difference is reflected in brokerage recommendations. Swiggy’s 12-month target prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 403 in the reports reviewed, while Eternal’s targets range from Rs 420 to Rs 450. The potential returns also differ.

Which stock offers a more attractive opportunity? Let’s take a look what brokerages are saying –

Swiggy: Can Instamart turn growth into profits?

1. Motilal Oswal: Buy, target price Rs 280

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Swiggy and a target price of Rs 280, implying an upside of 32% from the current market price cited in its report.

According to the brokerage report, Swiggy’s revenue grew 36.7% year-on-year in the first half of financial year 2027. However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) losses narrowed only from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,400 crore.

The brokerage expects revenue growth to moderate in the second half of the financial year. It also expects adjusted EBITDA losses to increase from Rs 1,360 crore to Rs 1,490 crore.

Competition in quick commerce remains a key concern. Motilal Oswal noted, “Competitive intensity remains elevated, with management noting that the recent easing is too early to be considered sustained.”

Blinkit added 508 dark stores in the first half of financial year 2027, compared with 97 additions by Instamart, according to the report. Motilal Oswal also lowered its assumptions for Instamart’s net order value growth from 38% to 32% annually over financial years 2026-30.

The brokerage believes Swiggy’s food delivery business and brand remain valuable. However, it wants to see a clearer path to profitability in quick commerce before the stock can command a higher valuation.

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2. Jefferies: Buy, target price Rs 330

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Swiggy, with a target price of Rs 330. This implies an upside of 48% from the reference market price in its report.

The global investment bank said Swiggy’s food delivery performance was broadly in line with expectations. However, its quick commerce business continued to face pressure from rising losses. Adjusted EBITDA losses in quick commerce reached around Rs 9 billion, a three-quarter high, according to the report.

Jefferies believes the current share price does not fully reflect the value of Swiggy’s food delivery business and cash balance. However, it also highlighted the difference between Swiggy’s performance and that of market leader Eternal.

Jefferies report said, “We believe a reduction in Q/C losses is essential for true value discovery.”

Jefferies has also reduced its valuation multiple for food delivery and revised its sum-of-the-parts target price to Rs 330 from its earlier estimate. Its investment case depends on Swiggy reducing quick commerce losses while maintaining growth.

3. JM Financial: Reduce, target price Rs 200

JM Financial is more cautious about Swiggy. It has a ‘Reduce’ rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 200, indicating a potential downside of 5.2%.

According to the brokerage report, Instamart’s net order value grew 13.4% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of financial year 2027. However, its contribution margin deteriorated to minus 1.4% from minus 0.3% in the previous quarter.

The brokerage attributed the pressure partly to customer incentives and rising fixed costs. Swiggy’s adjusted EBITDA losses widened to Rs 8.95 billion from Rs 7.78 billion in the first quarter.

JM Financial also questioned the strategic rationale behind Toing, Swiggy’s value-focused food delivery offering. It believes the business overlaps with Swiggy’s existing restaurant network, delivery partners and customer base.

The brokerage said, “We strongly believe Swiggy would have to discontinue Toing and redirect resources towards strengthening its core FD franchise for market to see value in its stock.”

JM Financial has reduced its target price from Rs 255 to Rs 200. It continues to assign no value to Instamart or Swiggy’s cash balance in its valuation, reflecting its cautious stance.

4. Nuvama: Buy, target price Rs 403

Nuvama has a ‘Buy’ rating on Swiggy and a target price of Rs 403, implying an upside of around 91% from the reference market price.

The brokerage’s target is substantially higher than those of Motilal Oswal, Jefferies and JM Financial. However, its report also reflects concerns about the cost of expanding quick commerce.

According to Nuvama, Swiggy’s revenue in the Q2FY27 grew 11.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,570 crore. Losses at the EBITDA and net profit levels widened to Rs 770 crore and Rs 920 crore, respectively.

Food delivery contribution margin improved by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7.7%. Instamart’s contribution margin, however, fell by 80 basis points to minus 1%.

Management expects Instamart’s contribution margin to recover in the third quarter, with further improvement expected from the transition to an inventory-led model.

Nuvama has lowered its target price from Rs 444 to Rs 403 to account for higher investments in quick commerce. Its bullish rating suggests that it sees considerable value in Swiggy at the reference price, but the company still needs to demonstrate better control over losses.

Eternal: Can Blinkit’s expansion support its valuation?

1. Motilal Oswal: Buy, target price Rs 420

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal and a target price of Rs 420, implying an upside of around 35%.

According to the brokerage report, Blinkit’s net order value grew 79.3% year-on-year in the second quarter of financial year 2027. However, its adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.9%, below the brokerage’s expectation of 1.1%.

Eternal’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 7.5 billion, missing the brokerage’s estimate of Rs 8.5 billion. The shortfall was attributed to higher losses in the company’s other businesses. Net profit was also below expectations, partly because the standalone parent company’s tax shields had been exhausted.

Motilal Oswal expects food delivery growth to remain a priority, with margins broadly stable over the next one to two years. It also expects Blinkit’s growth to benefit as new stores open and existing stores mature.

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating despite trimming its earnings estimates to account for the higher tax rate.

2. Jefferies: Buy, target price Rs 430

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal and a target price of Rs 430, implying an upside of 38%.

The brokerage’s report focuses partly on dark.ai, Eternal’s proposed privacy-focused artificial intelligence assistant. It noted that investors have questions about the product’s competitive advantage, the scale of investment required and its potential commercial prospects.

Jefferies said, “While the outcome could be binary, even by mgmt’s own admission, we like experiments & believe that mgmt will be disciplined on capital allocation.”

The brokerage believes privacy could help distinguish the product in a competitive market. However, it said the financial impact remains difficult to assess because details are limited.

For investors, dark.ai represents a possible long-term opportunity rather than a clearly established earnings driver. Jefferies’ report suggests that execution, user adoption and the cost of running the service will determine whether it adds meaningful value.

3. JM Financial: Buy, target price Rs 450

JM Financial has a ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal and a 12-month target price of Rs 450, implying an upside of 44.2%.

The brokerage highlighted growth in both Blinkit and Zomato’s food delivery business. Blinkit’s net order value increased 79.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, while Zomato’s net order value grew 21.5%.

Blinkit’s adjusted EBITDA improved to Rs 1.84 billion, with its margin rising to 0.9% from 0.6% in the previous quarter. Zomato’s adjusted EBITDA increased 25% year-on-year, although its margin declined slightly quarter-on-quarter.

JM Financial also highlighted Blinkit’s expansion plans. The company raised its store target to more than 3,500 by March 2027 and around 5,000 by March 2028.

The brokerage said, “We believe accelerated store expansion enables more credence to management’s NOV CAGR guidance of ~60% over FY26-29 and upgrade our CAGR estimate to 55% from ~50% earlier.”

4. Nuvama: Buy, target price Rs 420

Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal and raised its target price to Rs 420 from Rs 360. At the current market price of Rs 312, this implies an upside potential of 34.62%.

The brokerage noted that food delivery growth remained strong, although margins contracted slightly as the company increased investments to support growth. Management expects food delivery margins to remain broadly flat over the next one to two years.

Blinkit continued to gain momentum, with its margins improving by 28 basis points quarter-on-quarter, supported by operating leverage and faster store additions. Eternal also raised Blinkit’s store target to 3,500 by the end of financial year 2027, from its earlier target of 3,000, and aims to reach 5,000 stores by financial year 2028.

Nuvama revised its financial estimates upwards, increasing its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates by 6.1% and 11.6%, respectively. It also raised its EBITDA estimates by 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

However, the valuation remains a consideration. According to the report, Eternal trades at 89 times and 43 times estimated EBITDA for FY27 and FY28, respectively.

Swiggy Vs Eternal: What should investors watch?

The brokerage reports point to two different investment cases. Swiggy has a wider spread of target prices, reflecting disagreement over how quickly it can improve quick commerce profitability. Nuvama sees substantial upside, while JM Financial expects some downside. Motilal Oswal is worried it is ceding ground to competition.

Eternal has a more consistent set of positive recommendations in the reports reviewed. Analysts have highlighted Blinkit’s strong growth, expanding store network and improving operating performance, although higher investment spending, taxation and valuation remain important considerations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.