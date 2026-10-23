The Indian equity benchmarks plunged over 1% each on Friday, October 23, after opening higher. The Nifty 50 fell over 1% and the Sensex cracked 600 points but the bigger drop was in the small and midcap space.

Here are the six stocks that tumbled the most amid the broader fall in the market.

Swiggy

The Swiggy share price nosedived 15% and hit the lower circuit at Rs 179.70. The move comes after the company posted its quarterly results on Thursday.

Swiggy’s net loss for the quarter narrowed year-on-year (YoY), but widened sequentially, while its revenue jumped.

Several brokerages retained their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock but lowered price targets on near term headwinds for the quick commerce business.

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank

The J&K Bank shares plunged 14% intraday today. The bank had posted its quarterly results on Thursday.

Its net profit rose 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 546 crore for the quarter. Its net interest income increased around 5% to Rs 1,502 crore.

The stock has declined over 33% in the last three months but has gained around 15% this year.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

The Tata Teleservices share price slumped over 11% on Friday. The company, on Thursday, reported a net loss of Rs 59.20 crore for the September quarter, against a loss of Rs 320.8 crore in the year ago quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 8% to Rs 309.65 crore.

The stock has lost nearly 25% in the last six months.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

The Nippon Life India share price dropped nearly 10% on Friday after it reported its quarterly results the previous day.

The asset management company reported a net profit of Rs 324.67 crore for the quarter, down around 6% YoY. Its revenue increased 21% to Rs 795.75 crore.

The stock has declined over 18% in the last three months.

Black Box

The Black Box share price plunged over 9% today. The stock has gained over 48% in the last six months.

Urban Company

The Urban Company share price fell over 7% today. The stock is down for the third straight session after its net loss for the September widened to Rs 182.5 crore.

The company’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 182.5 crore in the second quarter of FY27, from Rs 59.3 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 41.4% year-on-year to Rs 537.3 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 380 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses increased to Rs 745.7 crore from Rs 461.7 crore.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.