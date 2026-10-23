The Swiggy share price plunged over 7% in early trade on Friday, October 23, after the company posted its quarterly results on Thursday. Swiggy’s net loss for the quarter narrowed year-on-year (YoY), but widened sequentially, while its revenue jumped. Several brokerage retained their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock but lowered price targets on near term margin headwinds.

Swiggy Q2 earnings

Swiggy has reported a net loss of Rs 922 crore in Q2FY27. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,092 crore in Q2FY26 and a loss of Rs 791 crore in Q1FY27.

Swiggy’s revenue stood at Rs 7,571 crore in Q2FY27, up 36.14% from Rs 5,561 crore reported in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis, Swiggy’s revenue rose 11.14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Nomura on Swiggy: Zomato’s margin push could hurt Swiggy

Japanese brokerage house, Nomura has retained its “Buy” recommendation on the stock but lowered the target price by 69% to Rs 300. This implies an upside of nearly 42% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 211.40 apiece on Thursday.

Nomura has lowered its adjusted EBITDA margin expectation for FY28 by 40 basis points (bps) to 4% while it maintained the gross order value growth expectation of 18% for FY27.

“While the company noted that it endeavors to keep improving its adj. EBITDA margin toward steady-state guidance of 5%, we believe Eternal’s signal around keeping margins stable and reinvesting for growth in the next 12 months could limit Swiggy’s margin expansion,” the brokerage said.

Nomura believes that the food delivery business remains a cash cow for Swiggy and expects it to generate EBITDA of Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 1,900 crore in FY27-FY28.

“Swiggy noted that its continued experiments with more affordable products continue to help maintain its growth trajectory, with Sep-26 GOV growth reaching 20% y-y. Growth in the food business including Toing (which sits in its product innovation vertical) came in at ~25% y-y,” it said.

Motilal Oswal on Swiggy: Growth slower than competition across key verticals

Motilal Oswal pointed out Swiggy might be ceding ground, with the growth rate slower than Eternal on both the food delivery and the quick commerce business. Though they have retained the ‘Buy’ rating, the domestic brokerage house revised the target price downwards to Rs 280 per share, implying an upside of 32%.

According to them, Instamart currently carries negative value reflecting weaker-than-expected growth and an extended path to profitability. They have cut the FY26-FY30 annual NOV growth rate estimates to 32% from 38%, “reflecting a slower growth trajectory than Blinkit as competitive intensity continues to weigh on Instamart’s performance. Lower growth is expected to delay operating leverage and extend the period of losses, resulting in downward revisions to our estimates,” they added.

Nuvama on Swiggy: Margin to expand 80 bps on inventory model transition

Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but lowered the target price by 9% to Rs 403. This implies an upside of around 91% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 211.40 apiece on Thursday.

Swiggy Instamart added 69 net dark stores in the September quarter, taking the total to 1.240. However, this was below their guidance of 75 store additions. The company’s management will now focus on “densification” in existing markets and improved store productivity.

Swiggy’s transition to inventory model is expected to drive an additional 80 basis points improvement in margins, Nuvama said. The transition is likely to commence in the middle of the December quarter and be completed in the subsequent 2-3 quarters. This will also improve the working capital days by 8-10 days.

“We have lowered our valuation multiples for Food Delivery (from 35x to 30x) and Instamart (from 0.7x to 0.5x). This reflects the widening unit-economics gap with Blinkit in quick commerce, alongside food delivery margin pressures when factoring in Toings’ losses,” Nuvama said.

Swiggy: What next for investors

On the whole the ‘Buy’ rating on the stock signals that brokerages still have conviction about the long-term value in Swiggy, but one can’t ignore neat-term worries completely. As a result, most have cut the target price for the stock after the Q2 results.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.