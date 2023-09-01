Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1994PLC028578 and registration number is 028578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹807.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 31.39 and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹532.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹642.60 and 52-week low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹263.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.