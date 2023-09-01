Follow Us

SWELECT ENERGY SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹532.80 Closed
0.010.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹529.55₹559.00
₹532.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹263.45₹642.60
₹532.80
Open Price
₹537.50
Prev. Close
₹532.75
Volume
70,852

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1550.58
  • R2569.52
  • R3580.03
  • Pivot
    540.07
  • S1521.13
  • S2510.62
  • S3491.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5314.73534.49
  • 10321.13540.75
  • 20323.54537.41
  • 50327.58491.24
  • 100325.98437.27
  • 200331.82390.4

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1994PLC028578 and registration number is 028578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Annadurai
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Chellappan
    Managing Director
  • Dr. S Iniyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Balan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. V C Raghunath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. V C Mirunalini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K V Nachiappan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G S Samuel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Nachiappan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Ravi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹807.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 31.39 and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 1.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹532.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹642.60 and 52-week low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹263.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

