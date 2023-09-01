What is the Market Cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹807.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 31.39 and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is 1.1 as on .

What is the share price of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is ₹532.80 as on .