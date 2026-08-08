Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Swelect Energy Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWELECT ENERGY SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Swelect Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹671.25 Closed
0.99₹ 6.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Swelect Energy Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹656.70₹680.35
₹671.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹480.10₹979.10
₹671.25
Open Price
₹656.70
Prev. Close
₹664.70
Volume
1,914

Source: Dion Global

Swelect Energy Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swelect Energy Systems		13.395.09-2.5513.527.566.4222.98
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swelect Energy Systems has gained 7.56% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Swelect Energy Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Swelect Energy Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swelect Energy Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5603.43617.04
10606.41614.28
20619.08617.35
50629.16622.51
100613.18621.95
200633.15638.15

Source: Dion Global

Swelect Energy Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swelect Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Swelect Energy Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTSwelect Energy Syste - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
Aug 05, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTSwelect Energy Syste - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTSwelect Energy Syste - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTSwelect Energy Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 15, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTSwelect Energy Syste - Proposed Acquisition By SWELECT ENERGY SYSTEMS PTE. LTD. Singapore (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The Com

Source: Dion Global

About Swelect Energy Systems

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1994PLC028578 and registration number is 028578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 376.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Annadurai
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Chellappan
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. A Balan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V C Raghunath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. V C Mirunalini
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K V Nachiappan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Nachiappan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. G S Samuel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. M Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S Iniyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Prakash
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swelect Energy Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Swelect Energy Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems is ₹671.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swelect Energy Systems?

The Swelect Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swelect Energy Systems?

The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹1,017.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swelect Energy Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swelect Energy Systems are ₹680.35 and ₹656.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swelect Energy Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swelect Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹979.10 and 52-week low of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹480.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swelect Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swelect Energy Systems has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, 7.56% over 1 year, 6.42% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems are 18.44 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swelect Energy Systems News

More Swelect Energy Systems News
Market Pulse