Here's the live share price of Swelect Energy Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swelect Energy Systems
|13.39
|5.09
|-2.55
|13.52
|7.56
|6.42
|22.98
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swelect Energy Systems has gained 7.56% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Swelect Energy Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|603.43
|617.04
|10
|606.41
|614.28
|20
|619.08
|617.35
|50
|629.16
|622.51
|100
|613.18
|621.95
|200
|633.15
|638.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swelect Energy Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Swelect Energy Syste - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Swelect Energy Syste - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Swelect Energy Syste - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Swelect Energy Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Swelect Energy Syste - Proposed Acquisition By SWELECT ENERGY SYSTEMS PTE. LTD. Singapore (Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of The Com
Source: Dion Global
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090TN1994PLC028578 and registration number is 028578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 376.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems is ₹671.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swelect Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹1,017.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swelect Energy Systems are ₹680.35 and ₹656.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swelect Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹979.10 and 52-week low of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹480.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swelect Energy Systems has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, 7.56% over 1 year, 6.42% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems are 18.44 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global