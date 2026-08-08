What is the share price of Swelect Energy Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swelect Energy Systems is ₹671.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Swelect Energy Systems? The Swelect Energy Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swelect Energy Systems? The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹1,017.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swelect Energy Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swelect Energy Systems are ₹680.35 and ₹656.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swelect Energy Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swelect Energy Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹979.10 and 52-week low of Swelect Energy Systems is ₹480.10 as on .

How has the Swelect Energy Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Swelect Energy Systems has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, 5.09% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, 7.56% over 1 year, 6.42% across 3 years, and 22.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems are 18.44 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global