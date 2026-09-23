Swastika Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909RJ2019PLC065892 and registration number is 065892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.