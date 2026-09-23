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Swastika Infra Share Price

Sector
Infrastructure

Swastika Infra has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 175.00-185.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Swastika Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Swastika Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
G R Infraprojects		-3.94-8.41-16.05-4.66-38.55-13.31-16.2
Dilip Buildcon		5.882.05-6.998.43-24.3711.6-4
Ceigall India		-1.3217.090.4143.2334.45-0.83-0.5
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		4.86-1.216.1345.410.576.914.09
GE Power India		8.563.47-34.1462.4993.8756.1516.68
Indiqube Spaces		-5.75-2.9710.4738.65-19.39-4.82-2.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		0.78-9.45-23.175.91-51.19-22.51-9.73
J Kumar Infraprojects		1.03-5.28-5.833.73-25.345.8520.73
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-3.13-4.02-11.536.49-55.85-14.18-8.77
Chavda Infra		13.312.1552.1758.9125.5617.4310.12
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		3.241.47-8.35-8.35-8.35-2.86-1.73
Markolines Pavement Technologies		3.78-1.04-1.5715.21-7.97-2.73-1.65
Dev Accelerator		5.290.37-2.72-3.55-41.45-18.2-11.35
Highway Infrastructure		-0.78-6.97-8.75-5.96-50-28.98-18.56
RBM Infracon		-5.199.4-10.02-13.8-42.428.8337.53
Active Infrastructures		5.990.036.621.946.621.060.64
A2Z Infra Engineering		-2.51-8.343.51-7.18-19.0715.1427.34
Marc Technocrats		-0.135.4778.15135.82112.828.6216.3
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		1.53-1.31-13.316.55-36.0535.2510.3

Source: Dion Global

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About Swastika Infra

Swastika Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909RJ2019PLC065892 and registration number is 065892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Babulal Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ruchira Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Madhvi Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

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