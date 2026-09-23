Swastika Infra has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹175.00-185.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|G R Infraprojects
|-3.94
|-8.41
|-16.05
|-4.66
|-38.55
|-13.31
|-16.2
|Dilip Buildcon
|5.88
|2.05
|-6.99
|8.43
|-24.37
|11.6
|-4
|Ceigall India
|-1.32
|17.09
|0.41
|43.23
|34.45
|-0.83
|-0.5
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|4.86
|-1.2
|16.13
|45.41
|0.57
|6.91
|4.09
|GE Power India
|8.56
|3.47
|-34.14
|62.49
|93.87
|56.15
|16.68
|Indiqube Spaces
|-5.75
|-2.97
|10.47
|38.65
|-19.39
|-4.82
|-2.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|0.78
|-9.45
|-23.17
|5.91
|-51.19
|-22.51
|-9.73
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|1.03
|-5.28
|-5.83
|3.73
|-25.34
|5.85
|20.73
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-3.13
|-4.02
|-11.53
|6.49
|-55.85
|-14.18
|-8.77
|Chavda Infra
|13.31
|2.15
|52.17
|58.91
|25.56
|17.43
|10.12
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|3.24
|1.47
|-8.35
|-8.35
|-8.35
|-2.86
|-1.73
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|3.78
|-1.04
|-1.57
|15.21
|-7.97
|-2.73
|-1.65
|Dev Accelerator
|5.29
|0.37
|-2.72
|-3.55
|-41.45
|-18.2
|-11.35
|Highway Infrastructure
|-0.78
|-6.97
|-8.75
|-5.96
|-50
|-28.98
|-18.56
|RBM Infracon
|-5.19
|9.4
|-10.02
|-13.8
|-42.4
|28.83
|37.53
|Active Infrastructures
|5.99
|0.03
|6.62
|1.94
|6.62
|1.06
|0.64
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|-2.51
|-8.34
|3.51
|-7.18
|-19.07
|15.14
|27.34
|Marc Technocrats
|-0.13
|5.47
|78.15
|135.82
|112.8
|28.62
|16.3
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|1.53
|-1.31
|-13.31
|6.55
|-36.05
|35.25
|10.3
Source: Dion Global
Swastika Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909RJ2019PLC065892 and registration number is 065892. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 503.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global