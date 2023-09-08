Follow Us

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWASTIK SAFE DEPOSIT & INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.39 Closed
4.950.16
As on Sep 8, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.39₹3.39
₹3.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.23₹3.23
₹3.39
Open Price
₹3.39
Prev. Close
₹3.23
Volume
500

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.39
  • R23.39
  • R33.39
  • Pivot
    3.39
  • S13.39
  • S23.39
  • S33.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.750
  • 102.880
  • 201.440
  • 500.570
  • 1000.290
  • 2000.140

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.954.954.954.954.95-29.96-29.96
1.263.105.7323.592.08111.65183.14
1.801.655.0111.67-11.35147.30142.55
3.260.620.620.620.620.620.62
4.4611.3810.9853.4547.00430.32324.69
0.07-4.60-8.0712.09-12.392.6723.08
-2.78-4.384.0812.2811.06190.40134.10
2.465.0739.0454.1043.86195.4973.56
1.65-6.2313.9835.1623.2418.25182.77
1.490.758.7618.3662.28163.5038.89
0.953.575.9018.8936.63130.4321.42
-0.2715.2132.8635.8515.9760.3085.31
2.411.9322.6341.1162.28105.40-9.66
-4.85-12.7010.5132.4328.761,004.82178.27
0.91-0.222.0113.4018.5498.4168.01
1.157.4738.8240.457.78-16.17-61.31
3.033.7226.9336.6582.91625.25-5.73
2.29-0.5916.7852.0838.69116.25282.88
-0.17-6.0924.7128.0648.4348.4348.43
2.021.6721.7334.8324.1733.4295.26

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH1940PLC003151 and registration number is 003151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gothi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Snehal Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandini Piramal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Adukia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹.08 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is 0.07 and PB ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is 0.0 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.39 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.23 and 52-week low of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.23 as on Sep 08, 2023.

