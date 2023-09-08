Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|-29.96
|-29.96
|1.26
|3.10
|5.73
|23.59
|2.08
|111.65
|183.14
|1.80
|1.65
|5.01
|11.67
|-11.35
|147.30
|142.55
|3.26
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|4.46
|11.38
|10.98
|53.45
|47.00
|430.32
|324.69
|0.07
|-4.60
|-8.07
|12.09
|-12.39
|2.67
|23.08
|-2.78
|-4.38
|4.08
|12.28
|11.06
|190.40
|134.10
|2.46
|5.07
|39.04
|54.10
|43.86
|195.49
|73.56
|1.65
|-6.23
|13.98
|35.16
|23.24
|18.25
|182.77
|1.49
|0.75
|8.76
|18.36
|62.28
|163.50
|38.89
|0.95
|3.57
|5.90
|18.89
|36.63
|130.43
|21.42
|-0.27
|15.21
|32.86
|35.85
|15.97
|60.30
|85.31
|2.41
|1.93
|22.63
|41.11
|62.28
|105.40
|-9.66
|-4.85
|-12.70
|10.51
|32.43
|28.76
|1,004.82
|178.27
|0.91
|-0.22
|2.01
|13.40
|18.54
|98.41
|68.01
|1.15
|7.47
|38.82
|40.45
|7.78
|-16.17
|-61.31
|3.03
|3.72
|26.93
|36.65
|82.91
|625.25
|-5.73
|2.29
|-0.59
|16.78
|52.08
|38.69
|116.25
|282.88
|-0.17
|-6.09
|24.71
|28.06
|48.43
|48.43
|48.43
|2.02
|1.67
|21.73
|34.83
|24.17
|33.42
|95.26
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1940 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH1940PLC003151 and registration number is 003151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹.08 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is 0.07 and PB ratio of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is 0.0 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.39 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.23 and 52-week low of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. is ₹3.23 as on Sep 08, 2023.