Here's the live share price of Swastik Pipe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swastik Pipe
|-2.28
|25.82
|-19.79
|-3.99
|-38.79
|-44.06
|-22.60
|APL Apollo Tubes
|8.27
|8.25
|-0.19
|-11.84
|23.50
|10.07
|17.58
|Welspun Corp
|11.46
|19.39
|41.61
|121.25
|110.79
|78.37
|69.93
|Jindal Saw
|5.62
|3.77
|11.94
|43.31
|29.34
|18.93
|32.89
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-6.84
|-15.57
|-22.27
|9.68
|-5.67
|-5.60
|9.62
|Surya Roshni
|5.41
|-3.05
|-6.42
|-4.22
|-20.28
|7.17
|11.86
|Goodluck India
|-0.57
|1.80
|7.38
|31.45
|46.80
|46.61
|37.85
|Man Industries (India)
|4.27
|-1.32
|3.84
|44.77
|30.74
|56.05
|34.28
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-2.64
|3.54
|-9.39
|22.30
|-6.18
|6.20
|3.68
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.73
|-13.08
|12.86
|34.95
|21.95
|6.74
|35.26
|JTL Industries
|2.55
|-6.23
|-5.98
|17.90
|10.66
|-8.27
|5.94
|Rajratan Global Wire
|6.06
|9.51
|16.23
|10.31
|50.06
|-10.58
|4.17
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.86
|-6.34
|-8.61
|-1.40
|-4.58
|1.19
|5.29
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|5.83
|4.01
|13.57
|53.53
|31.26
|3.94
|16.20
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|2.15
|3.62
|21.93
|3.19
|-10.27
|-10.88
|11.55
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.52
|3.14
|3.03
|11.26
|21.18
|12.20
|12.57
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.77
|-5.54
|-3.97
|-1.21
|-21.90
|-1.07
|-0.64
|Rama Steel Tubes
|16.71
|3.88
|-17.18
|-39.60
|-55.37
|-29.58
|8.73
|Suraj
|1.13
|-3.59
|-9.09
|-1.03
|-33.98
|-10.81
|-6.63
|P S Raj Steels
|-9.06
|-6.16
|15.36
|34.45
|172.04
|37.18
|20.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swastik Pipe has declined 38.79% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.50%), Welspun Corp (110.79%), Jindal Saw (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastik Pipe has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.58%) and Welspun Corp (69.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.49
|19.84
|10
|18.95
|19.34
|20
|17.45
|18.74
|50
|19.47
|18.73
|100
|18.68
|19.88
|200
|23.51
|24.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swastik Pipe remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Swastik Pipe fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Swastik Pipe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1973PLC006881 and registration number is 006881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Pipe is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastik Pipe is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Swastik Pipe is ₹44.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastik Pipe are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Pipe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Pipe is ₹36.95 and 52-week low of Swastik Pipe is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swastik Pipe has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 25.82% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, -44.06% across 3 years, and -22.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe are -0.78 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global