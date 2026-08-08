What is the share price of Swastik Pipe? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Pipe is ₹19.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Swastik Pipe? The Swastik Pipe is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Pipe? The market cap of Swastik Pipe is ₹44.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastik Pipe? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastik Pipe are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastik Pipe? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Pipe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Pipe is ₹36.95 and 52-week low of Swastik Pipe is ₹12.50 as on .

How has the Swastik Pipe performed historically in terms of returns? The Swastik Pipe has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 25.82% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, -44.06% across 3 years, and -22.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe are -0.78 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global