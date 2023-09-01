Follow Us

SWASTIK PIPE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹92.90 Closed
0.920.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swastik Pipe Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.95₹93.90
₹92.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹125.85
₹92.90
Open Price
₹91.95
Prev. Close
₹92.05
Volume
9,600

Swastik Pipe Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.88
  • R294.87
  • R395.83
  • Pivot
    92.92
  • S191.93
  • S290.97
  • S389.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.3293.95
  • 1069.0295.99
  • 2034.5198.86
  • 5013.897.56
  • 1006.992.89
  • 2003.4588.25

Swastik Pipe Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Swastik Pipe Ltd. Share Holdings

Swastik Pipe Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swastik Pipe Ltd.

Swastik Pipe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1973PLC006881 and registration number is 006881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Dhanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sony Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swastik Pipe Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd.?

The market cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹215.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swastik Pipe Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹92.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastik Pipe Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Pipe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹125.85 and 52-week low of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

