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Swastik Pipe Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASTIK PIPE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Swastik Pipe along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.25 Closed
-1.79₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swastik Pipe Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹19.25
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.50₹36.95
₹19.25
Open Price
₹19.25
Prev. Close
₹19.60
Volume
7,200

Source: Dion Global

Swastik Pipe Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swastik Pipe		-2.2825.82-19.79-3.99-38.79-44.06-22.60
APL Apollo Tubes		8.278.25-0.19-11.8423.5010.0717.58
Welspun Corp		11.4619.3941.61121.25110.7978.3769.93
Jindal Saw		5.623.7711.9443.3129.3418.9332.89
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-6.84-15.57-22.279.68-5.67-5.609.62
Surya Roshni		5.41-3.05-6.42-4.22-20.287.1711.86
Goodluck India		-0.571.807.3831.4546.8046.6137.85
Man Industries (India)		4.27-1.323.8444.7730.7456.0534.28
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-2.643.54-9.3922.30-6.186.203.68
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.73-13.0812.8634.9521.956.7435.26
JTL Industries		2.55-6.23-5.9817.9010.66-8.275.94
Rajratan Global Wire		6.069.5116.2310.3150.06-10.584.17
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.86-6.34-8.61-1.40-4.581.195.29
Aeroflex Enterprises		5.834.0113.5753.5331.263.9416.20
Hariom Pipe Industries		2.153.6221.933.19-10.27-10.8811.55
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.523.143.0311.2621.1812.2012.57
Scoda Tubes		-2.77-5.54-3.97-1.21-21.90-1.07-0.64
Rama Steel Tubes		16.713.88-17.18-39.60-55.37-29.588.73
Suraj		1.13-3.59-9.09-1.03-33.98-10.81-6.63
P S Raj Steels		-9.06-6.1615.3634.45172.0437.1820.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swastik Pipe has declined 38.79% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.50%), Welspun Corp (110.79%), Jindal Saw (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Swastik Pipe has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.58%) and Welspun Corp (69.93%).

Swastik Pipe Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swastik Pipe Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.4919.84
1018.9519.34
2017.4518.74
5019.4718.73
10018.6819.88
20023.5124.24

Source: Dion Global

Swastik Pipe Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swastik Pipe remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swastik Pipe Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Swastik Pipe fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Swastik Pipe

Swastik Pipe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1973PLC006881 and registration number is 006881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavnesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swastik Pipe Share Price

What is the share price of Swastik Pipe?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Pipe is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swastik Pipe?

The Swastik Pipe is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Pipe?

The market cap of Swastik Pipe is ₹44.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swastik Pipe?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swastik Pipe are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swastik Pipe?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Pipe stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Pipe is ₹36.95 and 52-week low of Swastik Pipe is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swastik Pipe performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swastik Pipe has shown returns of -1.79% over the past day, 25.82% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -38.79% over 1 year, -44.06% across 3 years, and -22.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe are -0.78 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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