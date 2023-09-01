Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swastik Pipe Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1973PLC006881 and registration number is 006881. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹215.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is 2.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹92.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swastik Pipe Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹125.85 and 52-week low of Swastik Pipe Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.