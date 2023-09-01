What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹26.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 10.25 and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 1.59 as on .

What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.98 as on .