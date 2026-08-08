What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹3.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹31.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are ₹3.72 and ₹3.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹4.84 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹2.82 as on .

How has the Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, 9.15% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are 5.50 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global