SWASTI VINAYAKA ART & HERITAGE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.98 Closed
4.20.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.76₹3.05
₹2.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.26₹3.40
₹2.98
Open Price
₹2.89
Prev. Close
₹2.86
Volume
3,20,219

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.1
  • R23.22
  • R33.39
  • Pivot
    2.93
  • S12.81
  • S22.64
  • S32.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.692.82
  • 102.672.8
  • 202.692.78
  • 502.762.74
  • 1002.952.72
  • 2002.942.71

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.5610.3711.1913.7411.61136.1042.66
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036536 and registration number is 036536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Rhea Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Rungta
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Garodia
    Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lohia
    Director
  • Mr. Aryan Poddar
    Director

FAQs on Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹26.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 10.25 and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

