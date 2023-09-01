Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.56
|10.37
|11.19
|13.74
|11.61
|136.10
|42.66
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036536 and registration number is 036536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹26.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 10.25 and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.