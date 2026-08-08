Here's the live share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation
|-2.74
|-4.31
|0.57
|0.28
|-7.55
|9.15
|12.01
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.64
|3.65
|10
|3.62
|3.64
|20
|3.62
|3.64
|50
|3.71
|3.65
|100
|3.61
|3.64
|200
|3.66
|3.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Swasti Vinayaka Art - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Swasti Vinayaka Art - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Swasti Vinayaka Art - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
|May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Swasti Vinayaka Art - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Swasti Vinayaka Art - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On Saturday May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036536 and registration number is 036536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹31.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are ₹3.72 and ₹3.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹4.84 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, 9.15% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are 5.50 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global