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Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Share Price

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BSE

SWASTI VINAYAKA ART & HERITAGE CORPORATION

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.55 Closed
-2.47₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.53₹3.72
₹3.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.82₹4.84
₹3.55
Open Price
₹3.63
Prev. Close
₹3.64
Volume
68,051

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation		-2.74-4.310.570.28-7.559.1512.01
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.643.65
103.623.64
203.623.64
503.713.65
1003.613.64
2003.663.69

Source: Dion Global

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSwasti Vinayaka Art - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 08, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTSwasti Vinayaka Art - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSwasti Vinayaka Art - Resubmission Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSwasti Vinayaka Art - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTSwasti Vinayaka Art - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On Saturday May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036536 and registration number is 036536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Ramprasad Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ramprasad Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Rhea Dinesh Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Sanjiv Rungta
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

The market cap of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹31.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are ₹3.72 and ₹3.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹4.84 and 52-week low of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 0.57% over 3 months, -7.55% over 1 year, 9.15% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation are 5.50 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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