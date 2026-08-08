Here's the live share price of Swashthik Plascon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swashthik Plascon
|1.29
|4.71
|7.53
|-24.66
|-41.72
|-44.12
|-29.48
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swashthik Plascon has declined 41.72% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Swashthik Plascon has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.97
|22.24
|10
|22.84
|22.44
|20
|22.55
|22.55
|50
|22.33
|22.52
|100
|21.89
|23.59
|200
|27.69
|28.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swashthik Plascon saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Swashthik Plascon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 24, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Swashthik Plascon - Financial Result As On 31-03-2026
|May 24, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Swashthik Plascon - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Swashthik Plascon - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended Marc
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Swashthik Plascon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Swashthik Plascon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209PY2011PLC002578 and registration number is 002578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swashthik Plascon is ₹22.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Swashthik Plascon is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swashthik Plascon is ₹42.83 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swashthik Plascon are ₹22.25 and ₹22.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swashthik Plascon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swashthik Plascon is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Swashthik Plascon is ₹15.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Swashthik Plascon has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, 7.53% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -44.12% across 3 years, and -29.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon are 5.33 and 0.46 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global