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Swashthik Plascon Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWASHTHIK PLASCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Swashthik Plascon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
0.05₹ 0.01
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swashthik Plascon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹22.25
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.75₹46.40
₹22.00
Open Price
₹22.25
Prev. Close
₹21.99
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Swashthik Plascon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swashthik Plascon		1.294.717.53-24.66-41.72-44.12-29.48
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swashthik Plascon has declined 41.72% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Swashthik Plascon has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Swashthik Plascon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swashthik Plascon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.9722.24
1022.8422.44
2022.5522.55
5022.3322.52
10021.8923.59
20027.6928.73

Source: Dion Global

Swashthik Plascon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swashthik Plascon saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.46%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swashthik Plascon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSwashthik Plascon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 24, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTSwashthik Plascon - Financial Result As On 31-03-2026
May 24, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTSwashthik Plascon - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
May 13, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTSwashthik Plascon - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended Marc
Apr 10, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTSwashthik Plascon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Swashthik Plascon

Swashthik Plascon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Pondicherry, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209PY2011PLC002578 and registration number is 002578. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parasmal Mahendra Kumar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Gautam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parasmal Ravindra Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mahendrakumar Nirmala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohanraj Perumal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sheetal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Swashthik Plascon Share Price

What is the share price of Swashthik Plascon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swashthik Plascon is ₹22.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swashthik Plascon?

The Swashthik Plascon is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swashthik Plascon?

The market cap of Swashthik Plascon is ₹42.83 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swashthik Plascon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swashthik Plascon are ₹22.25 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swashthik Plascon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swashthik Plascon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swashthik Plascon is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Swashthik Plascon is ₹15.75 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Swashthik Plascon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swashthik Plascon has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, 7.53% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -44.12% across 3 years, and -29.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon are 5.33 and 0.46 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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