What is the share price of Swashthik Plascon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swashthik Plascon is ₹22.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Swashthik Plascon? The Swashthik Plascon is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swashthik Plascon? The market cap of Swashthik Plascon is ₹42.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swashthik Plascon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swashthik Plascon are ₹22.25 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swashthik Plascon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swashthik Plascon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swashthik Plascon is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Swashthik Plascon is ₹15.75 as on .

How has the Swashthik Plascon performed historically in terms of returns? The Swashthik Plascon has shown returns of 0.05% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, 7.53% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -44.12% across 3 years, and -29.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swashthik Plascon are 5.33 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global