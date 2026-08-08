Here's the live share price of Swarnsarita Jewels India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swarnsarita Jewels India
|0.19
|0.29
|-8.96
|-13.55
|-7.17
|15.09
|14.94
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.76
|9.52
|16.11
|42.84
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|62.95
|43.65
|39.35
|15.61
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-22.6
|24.21
|42.24
|167.29
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|45.16
|62.7
|83.2
|50.37
|14.56
|8.5
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.4
|22.41
|32.66
|105.44
|160.57
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|1.45
|2.84
|-6.59
|-29.49
|52.7
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|12.22
|-11.84
|8.84
|16.17
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|17.25
|6.31
|9.13
|16.97
|25.4
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|16.85
|13.86
|21.95
|37.76
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|33.66
|30.73
|11.27
|-10.75
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-9.75
|-30.87
|-53.63
|-52.4
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|3.88
|3.28
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|35.38
|77.06
|62.57
|45.9
|43.59
|27.7
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.63
|10.26
|-4.79
|24.07
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|2.33
|-1.09
|1.66
|-6.37
|-0.66
|-0.4
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|24.88
|10.43
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-2.86
|5.05
|-10.46
|-26.23
|11.3
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|5.02
|6.86
|-3.54
|13.36
|6.9
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|0
|-4.93
|-20.54
|-8.37
|-22.67
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swarnsarita Jewels India has declined 7.17% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Swarnsarita Jewels India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.93
|32.03
|10
|31.95
|31.98
|20
|31.78
|31.91
|50
|32.09
|32.1
|100
|32.48
|32.39
|200
|32.5
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swarnsarita Jewels India saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.10%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Swarnsarita Jewels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Reclassification Of
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Swarnsarita Jewels - Applications Received From Two Promoters, To Reclassify From Promoter To Public Under Regulation 31A Of
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Swarnsarita Jewels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Swarnsarita Jewels - Annual General Meeting Update - 34Th Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of The Members Of The Company On T
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Swarnsarita Jewels - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For 34Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) From Friday, 21St August, 20
Source: Dion Global
Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1992PLC068283 and registration number is 068283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 785.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹31.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swarnsarita Jewels India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹65.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarnsarita Jewels India are ₹32.47 and ₹31.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarnsarita Jewels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹28.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swarnsarita Jewels India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -11.36% over 3 months, -6.15% over 1 year, 15.09% across 3 years, and 14.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India are 8.49 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global