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Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWARNSARITA JEWELS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Swarnsarita Jewels India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.59 Closed
0.73₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swarnsarita Jewels India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.07₹32.47
₹31.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.26₹40.50
₹31.59
Open Price
₹31.07
Prev. Close
₹31.36
Volume
1,554

Source: Dion Global

Swarnsarita Jewels India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swarnsarita Jewels India		0.190.29-8.96-13.55-7.1715.0914.94
Titan Company		1.397.769.5216.1142.8419.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4562.9543.6539.3515.6151.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-22.624.2142.24167.2967.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7945.1662.783.250.3714.568.5
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.422.4132.66105.44160.57201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.621.452.84-6.59-29.4952.732.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1112.22-11.848.8416.17-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7117.256.319.1316.9725.413.92
Goldiam International		-0.9116.8513.8621.9537.7655.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2633.6630.7311.27-10.759.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-9.75-30.87-53.63-52.4-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.273.883.28-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3935.3877.0662.5745.943.5927.7
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.6310.26-4.7924.0770.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.472.33-1.091.66-6.37-0.66-0.4
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2624.8810.4321.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-2.865.05-10.46-26.2311.36.63
Renaissance Global		3.015.026.86-3.5413.366.9-2.62
Asian Star Company		0-4.93-20.54-8.37-22.67-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swarnsarita Jewels India has declined 7.17% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Swarnsarita Jewels India has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Swarnsarita Jewels India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swarnsarita Jewels India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.9332.03
1031.9531.98
2031.7831.91
5032.0932.1
10032.4832.39
20032.532.64

Source: Dion Global

Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swarnsarita Jewels India saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.10%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swarnsarita Jewels India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTSwarnsarita Jewels - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Reclassification Of
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSwarnsarita Jewels - Applications Received From Two Promoters, To Reclassify From Promoter To Public Under Regulation 31A Of
Aug 04, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTSwarnsarita Jewels - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTSwarnsarita Jewels - Annual General Meeting Update - 34Th Annual General Meeting (''AGM'') Of The Members Of The Company On T
Aug 04, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTSwarnsarita Jewels - Corporate Action - Fixes Book Closure For 34Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) From Friday, 21St August, 20

Source: Dion Global

About Swarnsarita Jewels India

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1992PLC068283 and registration number is 068283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 785.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Madanlal Chordia
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunny Mahendra Chordia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Rajul Chordia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhruvin Bharat Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deep Shailesh Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Mitul Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jash Amit Adani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Swarnsarita Jewels India Share Price

What is the share price of Swarnsarita Jewels India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹31.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swarnsarita Jewels India?

The Swarnsarita Jewels India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India?

The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹65.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swarnsarita Jewels India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarnsarita Jewels India are ₹32.47 and ₹31.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarnsarita Jewels India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarnsarita Jewels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹28.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swarnsarita Jewels India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swarnsarita Jewels India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -11.36% over 3 months, -6.15% over 1 year, 15.09% across 3 years, and 14.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India are 8.49 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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