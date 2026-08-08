What is the share price of Swarnsarita Jewels India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹31.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Swarnsarita Jewels India? The Swarnsarita Jewels India is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India? The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹65.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swarnsarita Jewels India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarnsarita Jewels India are ₹32.47 and ₹31.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarnsarita Jewels India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarnsarita Jewels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹40.50 and 52-week low of Swarnsarita Jewels India is ₹28.26 as on .

How has the Swarnsarita Jewels India performed historically in terms of returns? The Swarnsarita Jewels India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 3.47% for the past month, -11.36% over 3 months, -6.15% over 1 year, 15.09% across 3 years, and 14.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India are 8.49 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global