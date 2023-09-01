Follow Us

SWARNSARITA JEWELS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.50 Closed
0.180.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹28.65
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹37.00
₹28.50
Open Price
₹27.85
Prev. Close
₹28.45
Volume
45,522

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.1
  • R229.7
  • R330.75
  • Pivot
    28.05
  • S127.45
  • S226.4
  • S325.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.6328.37
  • 1030.9327.57
  • 2028.3925.93
  • 5026.123.42
  • 10022.7822.33
  • 20023.0822.33

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1831.3454.3935.3916.09280.00103.57
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. Share Holdings

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.

Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1992PLC068283 and registration number is 068283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 841.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Madanlal Chordia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunny Mahendra Chordia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajul Chordia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhruvin Bharat Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Mitul Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deep Shailesh Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.?

The market cap of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is ₹59.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is 8.46 and PB ratio of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

