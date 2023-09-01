Swarnsarita Jewels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1992PLC068283 and registration number is 068283. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 841.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.