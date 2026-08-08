Here's the live share price of Swarna Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swarna Securities
|-1.07
|1.02
|18.15
|10.32
|31.28
|14.39
|43.47
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swarna Securities has gained 31.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Swarna Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.05
|94.44
|10
|88.93
|92.71
|20
|92.42
|91.81
|50
|87.81
|89.35
|100
|85.84
|85.61
|200
|77.39
|80.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swarna Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Swarna Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Swarna Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Swarna Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Results For The Quarter 1 Q1 30.06.2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Swarna Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|Swarna Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Swarna Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520AP1990PLC011031 and registration number is 011031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities is ₹94.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swarna Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swarna Securities is ₹28.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarna Securities are ₹104.40 and ₹94.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarna Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarna Securities is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Swarna Securities is ₹55.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swarna Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, 18.15% over 3 months, 31.28% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 43.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarna Securities are 41.37 and 3.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global