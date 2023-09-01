Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swarna Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520AP1990PLC011031 and registration number is 011031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹11.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 17.04 and PB ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹36.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarna Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.