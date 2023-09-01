Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Swarna Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWARNA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.80 Closed
4.961.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swarna Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.31₹36.80
₹36.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹165.00
₹36.80
Open Price
₹33.31
Prev. Close
₹35.06
Volume
311

Swarna Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.96
  • R239.13
  • R341.45
  • Pivot
    35.64
  • S134.47
  • S232.15
  • S330.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.5837.49
  • 1023.1441.73
  • 2020.749.49
  • 5018.4363.1
  • 10015.863.31
  • 20012.5451.66

Swarna Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.52-44.01-72.80-13.4184.46225.95162.86
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Swarna Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Swarna Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swarna Securities Ltd.

Swarna Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520AP1990PLC011031 and registration number is 011031. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Murali Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. M V N S Sushma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V E Ch Vidya Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Karunakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swarna Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swarna Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹11.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 17.04 and PB ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swarna Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹36.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarna Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarna Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data