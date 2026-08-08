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Swarna Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWARNA SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Swarna Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.52 Closed
-5.00₹ -4.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swarna Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.52₹104.40
₹94.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.60₹105.00
₹94.52
Open Price
₹104.40
Prev. Close
₹99.49
Volume
18

Source: Dion Global

Swarna Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swarna Securities		-1.071.0218.1510.3231.2814.3943.47
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swarna Securities has gained 31.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Swarna Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Swarna Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swarna Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.0594.44
1088.9392.71
2092.4291.81
5087.8189.35
10085.8485.61
20077.3980.04

Source: Dion Global

Swarna Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swarna Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swarna Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTSwarna Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 28, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTSwarna Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTSwarna Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Results For The Quarter 1 Q1 30.06.2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSwarna Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 02, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTSwarna Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Swarna Securities

Swarna Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520AP1990PLC011031 and registration number is 011031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Murali Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. M V N S Sushma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V E Vidya Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kosaraju Nagesh Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Nandadeep
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swarna Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Swarna Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities is ₹94.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swarna Securities?

The Swarna Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swarna Securities?

The market cap of Swarna Securities is ₹28.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swarna Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarna Securities are ₹104.40 and ₹94.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarna Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarna Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarna Securities is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Swarna Securities is ₹55.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swarna Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swarna Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, 18.15% over 3 months, 31.28% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 43.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swarna Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarna Securities are 41.37 and 3.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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