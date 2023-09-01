What is the Market Cap of Swarna Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹11.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 17.04 and PB ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd. is 2.19 as on .

What is the share price of Swarna Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities Ltd. is ₹36.80 as on .