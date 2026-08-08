What is the share price of Swarna Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swarna Securities is ₹94.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Swarna Securities? The Swarna Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swarna Securities? The market cap of Swarna Securities is ₹28.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swarna Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swarna Securities are ₹104.40 and ₹94.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swarna Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swarna Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swarna Securities is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Swarna Securities is ₹55.60 as on .

How has the Swarna Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Swarna Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, 18.15% over 3 months, 31.28% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 43.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swarna Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swarna Securities are 41.37 and 3.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global