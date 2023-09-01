Follow Us

Swan Energy Ltd. Share Price

SWAN ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹306.20 Closed
0.561.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Swan Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹305.05₹311.00
₹306.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹192.65₹379.00
₹306.20
Open Price
₹306.70
Prev. Close
₹304.50
Volume
11,13,584

Swan Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1309.93
  • R2313.42
  • R3315.83
  • Pivot
    307.52
  • S1304.03
  • S2301.62
  • S3298.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5207.91305.22
  • 10210.3296.38
  • 20216.59281.14
  • 50216.71261.69
  • 100214.52253.78
  • 200215.3248.08

Swan Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Swan Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Swan Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,7810.140.83
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,5280.140.54
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,5260.140.34
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,8220.140.19
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,0270.140.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,5170.140.06
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,7010.010.06
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5600.140.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF5160.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF220.010
View All Mutual Funds

Swan Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swan Energy Ltd.

Swan Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1909PLC000294 and registration number is 000294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navinbhai C Dave
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil V Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh V Merchant
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sugavanam Padmanabhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji
    Director
  • Mr. Pitamber S Teckchandani
    Director
  • Mr. Shobhan I Diwanji
    Director
  • Mr. Rajat Kumar Das Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Surekha N Oak
    Director
  • Mr. Rohinton Eruch Shroff
    Director

FAQs on Swan Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹8,36.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swan Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is -131.64 and PB ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is 3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swan Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹306.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swan Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹192.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

