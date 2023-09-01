Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
|-7.17
|44.10
|228.85
|495.82
|468.74
|382.14
|382.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,781
|0.14
|0.83
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,528
|0.14
|0.54
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,526
|0.14
|0.34
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,822
|0.14
|0.19
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,027
|0.14
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,517
|0.14
|0.06
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,701
|0.01
|0.06
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|560
|0.14
|0.01
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|516
|0.01
|0.01
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|22
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swan Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1909 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1909PLC000294 and registration number is 000294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹8,36.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is -131.64 and PB ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is 3.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹306.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹192.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.