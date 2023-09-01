What is the Market Cap of Swan Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹8,36.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swan Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is -131.64 and PB ratio of Swan Energy Ltd. is 3.52 as on .

What is the share price of Swan Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Energy Ltd. is ₹306.20 as on .