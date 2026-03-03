Here's the live share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has gained 268.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2701.80%.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries’s current P/E of -89.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|0.63
|-1.77
|43.53
|280.59
|2,701.80
|812.45
|258.34
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|-2.07
|-9.82
|-15.61
|-18.65
|2.62
|82.10
|80.34
|Cochin Shipyard
|-2.79
|-3.90
|-10.65
|-16.56
|19.02
|84.00
|48.42
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-0.40
|-19.35
|-34.72
|-35.27
|9.58
|79.54
|46.42
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|-3.52
|8.99
|-0.45
|-0.14
|6.69
|18.05
|13.75
|VMS Industries
|-7.37
|-9.16
|-11.95
|-27.09
|-12.49
|20.25
|25.16
Over the last one year, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has gained 2701.80% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (2.62%), Cochin Shipyard (19.02%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (9.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (80.34%) and Cochin Shipyard (48.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,806.16
|1,787.86
|10
|1,824.04
|1,752.2
|20
|1,596.34
|1,576.15
|50
|973.26
|1,122.43
|100
|529.89
|740.84
|200
|266.08
|438.32
In the latest quarter, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,841
|0.16
|2.88
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:39 PM IST
|Swan Defence - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Feb 24, 2026, 4:15 PM IST
|Swan Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Swan Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 05, 2026, 2:03 AM IST
|Swan Defence - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
|Feb 05, 2026, 1:57 AM IST
|Swan Defence - Results - Financial Results For Dec 31, 2025
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110GJ1997PLC033193 and registration number is 033193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹1,808.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹9,524.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries are ₹1,810.00 and ₹1,637.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Defence and Heavy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹2,051.55 and 52-week low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹64.53 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 50.7% over 3 months, 2701.8% over 1 year, 818.93% across 3 years, and 268.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries are -89.00 and 45.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.