Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWAN DEFENCE AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Anil Ambani Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Shipping
Theme
Shipbuilding

Here's the live share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,808.00 Closed
4.88₹ 84.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,637.75₹1,810.00
₹1,808.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.53₹2,051.55
₹1,808.00
Open Price
₹1,650.00
Prev. Close
₹1,723.90
Volume
4,067

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has gained 268.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2701.80%.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries’s current P/E of -89.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		0.63-1.7743.53280.592,701.80812.45258.34
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		-2.07-9.82-15.61-18.652.6282.1080.34
Cochin Shipyard		-2.79-3.90-10.65-16.5619.0284.0048.42
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-0.40-19.35-34.72-35.279.5879.5446.42
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		-3.528.99-0.45-0.146.6918.0513.75
VMS Industries		-7.37-9.16-11.95-27.09-12.4920.2525.16

Over the last one year, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has gained 2701.80% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (2.62%), Cochin Shipyard (19.02%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (9.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (80.34%) and Cochin Shipyard (48.42%).

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,806.161,787.86
101,824.041,752.2
201,596.341,576.15
50973.261,122.43
100529.89740.84
200266.08438.32

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,8410.162.88

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ISTSwan Defence - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Feb 24, 2026, 4:15 PM ISTSwan Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTSwan Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 05, 2026, 2:03 AM ISTSwan Defence - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Updates
Feb 05, 2026, 1:57 AM ISTSwan Defence - Results - Financial Results For Dec 31, 2025

About Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110GJ1997PLC033193 and registration number is 033193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Vasantlal Merchant
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Jayasing Morbale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaiyoze Beji Billimoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashishkumar Bairagra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maya Swaminathan Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Vasantlal Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Paresh Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Vasantlal Merchant
    Director

FAQs on Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹1,808.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

The market cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹9,524.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries are ₹1,810.00 and ₹1,637.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swan Defence and Heavy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹2,051.55 and 52-week low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is ₹64.53 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Swan Defence and Heavy Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 50.7% over 3 months, 2701.8% over 1 year, 818.93% across 3 years, and 268.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries are -89.00 and 45.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries News

