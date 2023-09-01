Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.56
|-8.13
|6.05
|-13.71
|-5.69
|172.00
|172.00
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC289131 and registration number is 289131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹4.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is 33.66 and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹74.30 and 52-week low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.