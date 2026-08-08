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Swagtam Trading & Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWAGTAM TRADING & SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Swagtam Trading & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swagtam Trading & Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.60₹50.60
₹50.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.50₹75.87
₹50.60
Open Price
₹50.60
Prev. Close
₹50.60
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Swagtam Trading & Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swagtam Trading & Services		-4.98-25.97-27.19-5.51-23.4510.999.26
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swagtam Trading & Services has declined 23.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swagtam Trading & Services has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Swagtam Trading & Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swagtam Trading & Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.1953.13
1056.8356.53
2063.3160.21
5062.5162.19
10059.8162.53
20064.4663.66

Source: Dion Global

Swagtam Trading & Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swagtam Trading & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swagtam Trading & Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSwagtam Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 09, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTSwagtam Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTSwagtam Trading - Non-Applicability Certificate Of Disclosure Of Related PartyTransactions Under Reg. 23 (9) Read With Re
May 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTSwagtam Trading - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S)Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTSwagtam Trading - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Swagtam Trading & Services

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC289131 and registration number is 289131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Bala
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Sumit Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Anmol Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Raman Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupama Kashyap
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swagtam Trading & Services Share Price

What is the share price of Swagtam Trading & Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹50.60 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swagtam Trading & Services?

The Swagtam Trading & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swagtam Trading & Services?

The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹6.02 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swagtam Trading & Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swagtam Trading & Services are ₹50.60 and ₹50.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swagtam Trading & Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swagtam Trading & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹75.87 and 52-week low of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹40.50 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Swagtam Trading & Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swagtam Trading & Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.97% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, 10.99% across 3 years, and 9.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services are 57.30 and 0.70 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swagtam Trading & Services News

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