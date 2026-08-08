Here's the live share price of Swagtam Trading & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swagtam Trading & Services
|-4.98
|-25.97
|-27.19
|-5.51
|-23.45
|10.99
|9.26
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swagtam Trading & Services has declined 23.45% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swagtam Trading & Services has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.19
|53.13
|10
|56.83
|56.53
|20
|63.31
|60.21
|50
|62.51
|62.19
|100
|59.81
|62.53
|200
|64.46
|63.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swagtam Trading & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Swagtam Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Swagtam Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Swagtam Trading - Non-Applicability Certificate Of Disclosure Of Related PartyTransactions Under Reg. 23 (9) Read With Re
|May 29, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Swagtam Trading - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S)Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
|May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Swagtam Trading - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC289131 and registration number is 289131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹50.60 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Swagtam Trading & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹6.02 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swagtam Trading & Services are ₹50.60 and ₹50.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swagtam Trading & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹75.87 and 52-week low of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹40.50 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Swagtam Trading & Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.97% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, 10.99% across 3 years, and 9.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services are 57.30 and 0.70 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global