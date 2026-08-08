What is the share price of Swagtam Trading & Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹50.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Swagtam Trading & Services? The Swagtam Trading & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swagtam Trading & Services? The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹6.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swagtam Trading & Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swagtam Trading & Services are ₹50.60 and ₹50.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swagtam Trading & Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swagtam Trading & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹75.87 and 52-week low of Swagtam Trading & Services is ₹40.50 as on .

How has the Swagtam Trading & Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Swagtam Trading & Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.97% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, -23.45% over 1 year, 10.99% across 3 years, and 9.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services are 57.30 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global