Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SWAGTAM TRADING & SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.00 Closed
0.560.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹34.00
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.60₹74.30
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹33.81
Volume
13,000

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134
  • R234
  • R334
  • Pivot
    34
  • S134
  • S234
  • S334

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.3235.05
  • 1046.4436.04
  • 2051.0137.61
  • 5047.6939.21
  • 10068.0541.6
  • 20085.2750.17

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.56-8.136.05-13.71-5.69172.00172.00
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.

Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC289131 and registration number is 289131. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Lalita Mittal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sumit Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Raman Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gupta
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹4.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is 33.66 and PB ratio of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹74.30 and 52-week low of Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd. is ₹30.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

