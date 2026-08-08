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Swadha Nature Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWADHA NATURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Swadha Nature along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.98 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.42
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swadha Nature Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.98₹7.98
₹7.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.99₹13.00
₹7.98
Open Price
₹7.98
Prev. Close
₹8.40
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Swadha Nature Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swadha Nature		-7.96-15.02-15.02-25.84-32.373.492.08
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swadha Nature has declined 32.37% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadha Nature has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Swadha Nature Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swadha Nature Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.268.67
109.238.77
208.318.59
508.658.7
1009.589.3
2009.060

Source: Dion Global

Swadha Nature Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swadha Nature remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swadha Nature Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTSwadha Nature - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTSwadha Nature - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTSwadha Nature - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTSwadha Nature - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTSwadha Nature - AGM Voting Results With Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Swadha Nature

Swadha Nature Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100BR1992PLC004781 and registration number is 004781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipakkumar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rima Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swadha Nature Share Price

What is the share price of Swadha Nature?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadha Nature is ₹7.98 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swadha Nature?

The Swadha Nature is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadha Nature?

The market cap of Swadha Nature is ₹3.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadha Nature?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadha Nature are ₹7.98 and ₹7.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadha Nature?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadha Nature stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadha Nature is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Swadha Nature is ₹5.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Swadha Nature performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swadha Nature has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -32.37% over 1 year, 3.49% across 3 years, and 2.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadha Nature?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadha Nature are -26.78 and 6.16 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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