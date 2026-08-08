What is the share price of Swadha Nature? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadha Nature is ₹7.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Swadha Nature? The Swadha Nature is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadha Nature? The market cap of Swadha Nature is ₹3.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadha Nature? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadha Nature are ₹7.98 and ₹7.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadha Nature? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadha Nature stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadha Nature is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Swadha Nature is ₹5.99 as on .

How has the Swadha Nature performed historically in terms of returns? The Swadha Nature has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -32.37% over 1 year, 3.49% across 3 years, and 2.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadha Nature? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadha Nature are -26.78 and 6.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global