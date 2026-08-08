Here's the live share price of Swadha Nature along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swadha Nature
|-7.96
|-15.02
|-15.02
|-25.84
|-32.37
|3.49
|2.08
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swadha Nature has declined 32.37% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadha Nature has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.26
|8.67
|10
|9.23
|8.77
|20
|8.31
|8.59
|50
|8.65
|8.7
|100
|9.58
|9.3
|200
|9.06
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swadha Nature remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Swadha Nature - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Swadha Nature - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Swadha Nature - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Swadha Nature - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Swadha Nature - AGM Voting Results With Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Swadha Nature Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100BR1992PLC004781 and registration number is 004781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadha Nature is ₹7.98 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Swadha Nature is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swadha Nature is ₹3.27 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadha Nature are ₹7.98 and ₹7.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadha Nature stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadha Nature is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Swadha Nature is ₹5.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Swadha Nature has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.02% for the past month, -15.02% over 3 months, -32.37% over 1 year, 3.49% across 3 years, and 2.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadha Nature are -26.78 and 6.16 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global