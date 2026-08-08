Here's the live share price of Swadeshi Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swadeshi Polytex
|1.98
|3.86
|5.46
|-12.78
|-41.07
|-8.69
|48.04
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swadeshi Polytex has declined 41.07% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadeshi Polytex has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.19
|37.08
|10
|37.07
|37.07
|20
|36.83
|36.94
|50
|36.34
|36.64
|100
|35.71
|37.67
|200
|42.51
|43.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swadeshi Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Swadeshi Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Polytex - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1970PLC003320 and registration number is 003320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex is ₹37.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swadeshi Polytex is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹146.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Polytex are ₹37.80 and ₹36.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹73.95 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swadeshi Polytex has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 5.46% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -8.69% across 3 years, and 48.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex are 35.20 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global