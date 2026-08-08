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Swadeshi Polytex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWADESHI POLYTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Swadeshi Polytex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.68 Closed
0.37₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swadeshi Polytex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.61₹37.80
₹37.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹73.95
₹37.68
Open Price
₹37.80
Prev. Close
₹37.54
Volume
553

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Polytex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swadeshi Polytex		1.983.865.46-12.78-41.07-8.6948.04
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swadeshi Polytex has declined 41.07% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadeshi Polytex has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Swadeshi Polytex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Polytex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.1937.08
1037.0737.07
2036.8336.94
5036.3436.64
10035.7137.67
20042.5143.44

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Polytex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swadeshi Polytex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swadeshi Polytex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Polytex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTSwadeshi Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Polytex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Polytex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Polytex - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Swadeshi Polytex

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1970PLC003320 and registration number is 003320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hartaj Sewa Singh
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurav Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rishabh Chand Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Seksaria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shukla Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Samy Kungumaraju
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Gupta
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Swadeshi Polytex Share Price

What is the share price of Swadeshi Polytex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex is ₹37.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swadeshi Polytex?

The Swadeshi Polytex is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Polytex?

The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹146.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadeshi Polytex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Polytex are ₹37.80 and ₹36.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Polytex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹73.95 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹27.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swadeshi Polytex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swadeshi Polytex has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 5.46% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -8.69% across 3 years, and 48.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex are 35.20 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Polytex News

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