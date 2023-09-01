Follow Us

SWADESHI POLYTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.86 Closed
20.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹43.86
₹43.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.60₹63.85
₹43.86
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
7,683

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.15
  • R244.43
  • R345.01
  • Pivot
    43.57
  • S143.29
  • S242.71
  • S342.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.142.1
  • 1035.6542.33
  • 2037.8942.92
  • 5040.6342.69
  • 10028.741.4
  • 20017.4837.87

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. Share Holdings

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1970PLC003320 and registration number is 003320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hartaj Sewa Singh
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Niranjan Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Madan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar K G
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Gupta
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Amisha Srivastava Gupt
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Agarwal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.?

The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹171.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.08 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹43.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹63.85 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

