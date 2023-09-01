What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.? The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹171.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.08 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.48 as on .

What is the share price of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹43.86 as on .