Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
|-1.68
|-7.36
|-1.68
|93.29
|388.10
|172.53
|288.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209UP1970PLC003320 and registration number is 003320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹171.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.08 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is 6.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹43.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹63.85 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.