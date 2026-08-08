What is the share price of Swadeshi Polytex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Polytex is ₹37.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Swadeshi Polytex? The Swadeshi Polytex is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Polytex? The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹146.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadeshi Polytex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Polytex are ₹37.80 and ₹36.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Polytex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Polytex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹73.95 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Polytex is ₹27.00 as on .

How has the Swadeshi Polytex performed historically in terms of returns? The Swadeshi Polytex has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 3.86% for the past month, 5.46% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -8.69% across 3 years, and 48.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex are 35.20 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global