What is the share price of SVS Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVS Ventures is ₹5.88 as on .

What kind of stock is SVS Ventures? The SVS Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVS Ventures? The market cap of SVS Ventures is ₹12.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SVS Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of SVS Ventures are ₹5.88 and ₹5.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVS Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVS Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVS Ventures is ₹15.48 and 52-week low of SVS Ventures is ₹5.50 as on .

How has the SVS Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The SVS Ventures has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -36.16% over 3 months, -40.37% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -22.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVS Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVS Ventures are 12.30 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global