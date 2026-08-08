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SVS Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVS VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SVS Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.88 Closed
-0.34₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SVS Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.88₹5.88
₹5.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.50₹15.48
₹5.88
Open Price
₹5.88
Prev. Close
₹5.90
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

SVS Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SVS Ventures		1.385.00-36.16-52.92-40.37-7.87-22.84
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SVS Ventures has declined 40.37% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SVS Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SVS Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SVS Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.015.92
105.935.93
205.96.04
507.167.02
1009.128.43
20010.539.77

Source: Dion Global

SVS Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SVS Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SVS Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTSVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTSVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 11, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTSVS Ventures - Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTSVS Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March,
May 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTSVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About SVS Ventures

SVS Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100GJ2015PLC085454 and registration number is 085454. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashikant Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunny Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on SVS Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of SVS Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVS Ventures is ₹5.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SVS Ventures?

The SVS Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVS Ventures?

The market cap of SVS Ventures is ₹12.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SVS Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SVS Ventures are ₹5.88 and ₹5.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVS Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVS Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVS Ventures is ₹15.48 and 52-week low of SVS Ventures is ₹5.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SVS Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The SVS Ventures has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -36.16% over 3 months, -40.37% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -22.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVS Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVS Ventures are 12.30 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SVS Ventures News

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