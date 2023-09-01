Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.92
|-1.31
|2.44
|-17.49
|-64.88
|-64.88
|-64.88
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SVS Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100GJ2015PLC085454 and registration number is 085454. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVS Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.