Here's the live share price of SVS Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SVS Ventures
|1.38
|5.00
|-36.16
|-52.92
|-40.37
|-7.87
|-22.84
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SVS Ventures has declined 40.37% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SVS Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.01
|5.92
|10
|5.93
|5.93
|20
|5.9
|6.04
|50
|7.16
|7.02
|100
|9.12
|8.43
|200
|10.53
|9.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SVS Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|SVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|SVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 11, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|SVS Ventures - Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 11, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|SVS Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Audited Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March,
|May 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|SVS Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
SVS Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100GJ2015PLC085454 and registration number is 085454. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVS Ventures is ₹5.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVS Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SVS Ventures is ₹12.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SVS Ventures are ₹5.88 and ₹5.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVS Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVS Ventures is ₹15.48 and 52-week low of SVS Ventures is ₹5.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVS Ventures has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, -36.16% over 3 months, -40.37% over 1 year, -7.87% across 3 years, and -22.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVS Ventures are 12.30 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global