SVS Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SVS VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.55 Closed
3.990.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SVS Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.55₹7.90
₹7.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.67₹23.65
₹7.55
Open Price
₹7.90
Prev. Close
₹7.26
Volume
42,000

SVS Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.78
  • R28.02
  • R38.13
  • Pivot
    7.67
  • S17.43
  • S27.32
  • S37.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.37.6
  • 102.157.61
  • 201.077.68
  • 500.438.01
  • 1000.218.79
  • 2000.110

SVS Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.92-1.312.44-17.49-64.88-64.88-64.88
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About SVS Ventures Ltd.

SVS Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70100GJ2015PLC085454 and registration number is 085454. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Mr. Shashikant Vedprakash Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunny Surendrakumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chinu Babulal Kalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SVS Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SVS Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SVS Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVS Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVS Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of SVS Ventures Ltd. is ₹6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

