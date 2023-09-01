Follow Us

SVP HOUSING LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹72.81 Closed
4.993.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SVP Housing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.01₹72.81
₹72.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.97₹131.80
₹72.81
Open Price
₹72.81
Prev. Close
₹69.35
Volume
3,00,000

SVP Housing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.41
  • R274.01
  • R375.21
  • Pivot
    72.21
  • S171.61
  • S270.41
  • S369.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.0367.75
  • 106.0869
  • 205.5670.91
  • 505.675.26
  • 1005.5871.94
  • 2005.6258.1

SVP Housing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

SVP Housing Ltd. Share Holdings

SVP Housing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About SVP Housing Ltd.

SVP Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2003PLC118413 and registration number is 118413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chameli Devi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on SVP Housing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SVP Housing Ltd.?

The market cap of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹81.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVP Housing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SVP Housing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVP Housing Ltd. is 7.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SVP Housing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹72.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVP Housing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹131.80 and 52-week low of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

