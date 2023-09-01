Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
SVP Housing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2003PLC118413 and registration number is 118413. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹81.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SVP Housing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVP Housing Ltd. is 7.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹72.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Housing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹131.80 and 52-week low of SVP Housing Ltd. is ₹3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.