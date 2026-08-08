Here's the live share price of SVJ Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SVJ Enterprises
|9.34
|-13.03
|-50.68
|-63.18
|-2.82
|43.97
|40.36
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SVJ Enterprises has declined 2.82% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, SVJ Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.3
|192.55
|10
|186.17
|191.23
|20
|194.46
|203.7
|50
|289.24
|266.02
|100
|383.33
|324.1
|200
|373.18
|334.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SVJ Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|SVJ Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|SVJ Enterprises - Appointment Of S K Dwivedi & Associates As The Secretarial Auditors Of The Company To Conduct The Secretari
|May 31, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|SVJ Enterprises - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|SVJ Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|SVJ Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400MH2009PLC196514 and registration number is 196514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVJ Enterprises is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVJ Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SVJ Enterprises is ₹109.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SVJ Enterprises are ₹197.60 and ₹196.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVJ Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVJ Enterprises is ₹583.55 and 52-week low of SVJ Enterprises is ₹171.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVJ Enterprises has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 43.97% across 3 years, and 40.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises are 0.00 and 13.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global