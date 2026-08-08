What is the share price of SVJ Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVJ Enterprises is ₹196.65 as on .

What kind of stock is SVJ Enterprises? The SVJ Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVJ Enterprises? The market cap of SVJ Enterprises is ₹109.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SVJ Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of SVJ Enterprises are ₹197.60 and ₹196.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVJ Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVJ Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVJ Enterprises is ₹583.55 and 52-week low of SVJ Enterprises is ₹171.45 as on .

How has the SVJ Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The SVJ Enterprises has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 43.97% across 3 years, and 40.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises are 0.00 and 13.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global