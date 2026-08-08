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SVJ Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVJ ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of SVJ Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.65 Closed
-0.66₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SVJ Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.65₹197.60
₹196.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.45₹583.55
₹196.65
Open Price
₹197.60
Prev. Close
₹197.95
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

SVJ Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SVJ Enterprises		9.34-13.03-50.68-63.18-2.8243.9740.36
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SVJ Enterprises has declined 2.82% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, SVJ Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

SVJ Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SVJ Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.3192.55
10186.17191.23
20194.46203.7
50289.24266.02
100383.33324.1
200373.18334.22

Source: Dion Global

SVJ Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SVJ Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SVJ Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTSVJ Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTSVJ Enterprises - Appointment Of S K Dwivedi & Associates As The Secretarial Auditors Of The Company To Conduct The Secretari
May 31, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTSVJ Enterprises - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSVJ Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 30Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTSVJ Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SVJ Enterprises

SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400MH2009PLC196514 and registration number is 196514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Saanvi Chanorahas Kargutkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Ramchandra Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zahur Alam Shaikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on SVJ Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of SVJ Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVJ Enterprises is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SVJ Enterprises?

The SVJ Enterprises is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVJ Enterprises?

The market cap of SVJ Enterprises is ₹109.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SVJ Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SVJ Enterprises are ₹197.60 and ₹196.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVJ Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVJ Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVJ Enterprises is ₹583.55 and 52-week low of SVJ Enterprises is ₹171.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SVJ Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The SVJ Enterprises has shown returns of -0.66% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 43.97% across 3 years, and 40.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises are 0.00 and 13.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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