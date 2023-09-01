What is the Market Cap of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹52.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is 9.45 as on .

What is the share price of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹94.46 as on .