SVJ Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

SVJ ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹94.46 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Today's LowToday's High
₹94.46₹94.46
₹94.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.43₹99.43
₹94.46
Open Price
₹94.46
Prev. Close
₹94.46
Volume
0

Pivot Level

  • R194.46
  • R294.46
  • R394.46
  • Pivot
    94.46
  • S194.46
  • S294.46
  • S394.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.2292.68
  • 103.6186.9
  • 201.878.79
  • 500.7265.84
  • 1000.3650.02
  • 2000.180

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2557.35136.15161.66161.66161.66161.66
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

Packaging & Containers

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Ramchandra Jha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Dogra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. ZahurAlam Shaikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on SVJ Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹52.62 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is 9.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹94.46 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVJ Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVJ Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹99.43 and 52-week low of SVJ Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.43 as on Aug 31, 2023.

