Here's the live share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Svarnim Trade Udyog
|-0.71
|11.76
|-6.00
|14.52
|-32.61
|-21.80
|-25.44
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Svarnim Trade Udyog has declined 32.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Svarnim Trade Udyog has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.16
|11.14
|10
|11.02
|10.93
|20
|10.43
|10.63
|50
|10.51
|10.65
|100
|10.81
|11.67
|200
|13.49
|14.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Svarnim Trade Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Svarnim Trade Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Svarnim Trade Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Svarnim Trade Udyog - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 21, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Svarnim Trade Udyog - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Svarnim Trade Udyog - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Internal And Secretarial Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1982PLC035067 and registration number is 035067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹11.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Svarnim Trade Udyog is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹2.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Svarnim Trade Udyog are ₹11.12 and ₹11.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svarnim Trade Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹27.07 and 52-week low of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹8.35 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Svarnim Trade Udyog has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -32.61% over 1 year, -21.8% across 3 years, and -25.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog are -27.25 and -11.15 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global