SVARNIM TRADE UDYOG LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹21.50
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹129.15
₹21.50
Open Price
₹21.50
Prev. Close
₹21.50
Volume
0

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.5
  • R221.5
  • R321.5
  • Pivot
    21.5
  • S121.5
  • S221.5
  • S321.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.1321.43
  • 1059.6221.74
  • 2068.6323.42
  • 5042.2728.06
  • 10029.1831.39
  • 20026.5331.28

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.42-16.50-45.86-48.75-81.60803.361,541.22
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. Share Holdings

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1982PLC035067 and registration number is 035067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Surbhi Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gulshan Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chiranggi R Goud
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.?

The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹5.23 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is -23.19 and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is 159.97 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹129.15 and 52-week low of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

