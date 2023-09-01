What is the Market Cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.? The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹5.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.? P/E ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is -23.19 and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is 159.97 as on .

What is the share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on .