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Svarnim Trade Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVARNIM TRADE UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.12 Closed
-0.27₹ -0.03
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Svarnim Trade Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.12₹11.12
₹11.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.35₹27.07
₹11.12
Open Price
₹11.12
Prev. Close
₹11.15
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Svarnim Trade Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Svarnim Trade Udyog		-0.7111.76-6.0014.52-32.61-21.80-25.44
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Svarnim Trade Udyog has declined 32.61% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Svarnim Trade Udyog has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Svarnim Trade Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Svarnim Trade Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.1611.14
1011.0210.93
2010.4310.63
5010.5110.65
10010.8111.67
20013.4914.06

Source: Dion Global

Svarnim Trade Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Svarnim Trade Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Svarnim Trade Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTSvarnim Trade Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTSvarnim Trade Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSvarnim Trade Udyog - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 21, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTSvarnim Trade Udyog - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 20, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTSvarnim Trade Udyog - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Internal And Secretarial Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Svarnim Trade Udyog

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1982PLC035067 and registration number is 035067. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Surbhi Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chiranggi Rahul Goud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Shrichand Bachani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Svarnim Trade Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹11.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Svarnim Trade Udyog?

The Svarnim Trade Udyog is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog?

The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹2.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Svarnim Trade Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Svarnim Trade Udyog are ₹11.12 and ₹11.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svarnim Trade Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svarnim Trade Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹27.07 and 52-week low of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹8.35 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Svarnim Trade Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The Svarnim Trade Udyog has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -32.61% over 1 year, -21.8% across 3 years, and -25.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog are -27.25 and -11.15 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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