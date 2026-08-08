What is the share price of Svarnim Trade Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹11.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Svarnim Trade Udyog? The Svarnim Trade Udyog is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog? The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹2.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Svarnim Trade Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of Svarnim Trade Udyog are ₹11.12 and ₹11.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svarnim Trade Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svarnim Trade Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹27.07 and 52-week low of Svarnim Trade Udyog is ₹8.35 as on .

How has the Svarnim Trade Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The Svarnim Trade Udyog has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -6.0% over 3 months, -32.61% over 1 year, -21.8% across 3 years, and -25.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog are -27.25 and -11.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global