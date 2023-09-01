Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.17
|-3.51
|3.22
|-2.86
|-28.94
|-28.94
|-97.07
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1980PLC022315 and registration number is 022315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹8.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is -108.87 and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.