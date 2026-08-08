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Svaraj Trading & Agencies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.15 Closed
3.95₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Svaraj Trading & Agencies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.36₹8.19
₹8.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.11₹11.22
₹8.15
Open Price
₹7.36
Prev. Close
₹7.84
Volume
1,132

Source: Dion Global

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Svaraj Trading & Agencies		7.806.54-8.2212.26-11.8912.86-9.25
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Svaraj Trading & Agencies has declined 11.89% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Svaraj Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.827.86
107.867.84
207.657.81
507.987.95
1008.358.1
2008.178.27

Source: Dion Global

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Svaraj Trading & Agencies saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Svaraj Trading & Agencies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTSvaraj Trd & Age - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
Jul 10, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTSvaraj Trd & Age - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTSvaraj Trd & Age - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTSvaraj Trd & Age - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTSvaraj Trd & Age - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On May 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Svaraj Trading & Agencies

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1980PLC022315 and registration number is 022315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harendra Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Soni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Kumar Choubisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashawant Kumar Choubisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Paliwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Svaraj Trading & Agencies Share Price

What is the share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

The Svaraj Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹12.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are ₹8.19 and ₹7.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svaraj Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹11.22 and 52-week low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Svaraj Trading & Agencies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Svaraj Trading & Agencies has shown returns of 3.95% over the past day, 6.54% for the past month, -8.22% over 3 months, -11.89% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and -9.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are 21.56 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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