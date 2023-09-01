Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SVARAJ TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.77 Closed
-0.35-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.50₹5.77
₹5.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.80₹9.24
₹5.77
Open Price
₹5.50
Prev. Close
₹5.79
Volume
4,103

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.86
  • R25.95
  • R36.13
  • Pivot
    5.68
  • S15.59
  • S25.41
  • S35.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.79
  • 108.025.79
  • 2085.78
  • 508.045.78
  • 1008.235.93
  • 2009.316.47

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.17-3.513.22-2.86-28.94-28.94-97.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Share Holdings

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1980PLC022315 and registration number is 022315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harendra Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shankar Das Vairagi
    Director
  • Ms. Rekha Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kavdia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Kumar Choubisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashawant Kumar Choubisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹8.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is -108.87 and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹9.24 and 52-week low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹4.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data