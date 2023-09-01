What is the Market Cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.? The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹8.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is -108.87 and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is 0.15 as on .

What is the share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is ₹5.77 as on .