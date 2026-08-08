What is the share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹8.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Svaraj Trading & Agencies? The Svaraj Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies? The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹12.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Svaraj Trading & Agencies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are ₹8.19 and ₹7.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svaraj Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹11.22 and 52-week low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹6.11 as on .

How has the Svaraj Trading & Agencies performed historically in terms of returns? The Svaraj Trading & Agencies has shown returns of 3.95% over the past day, 6.54% for the past month, -8.22% over 3 months, -11.89% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and -9.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are 21.56 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global