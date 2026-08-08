Here's the live share price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Svaraj Trading & Agencies
|7.80
|6.54
|-8.22
|12.26
|-11.89
|12.86
|-9.25
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Svaraj Trading & Agencies has declined 11.89% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Svaraj Trading & Agencies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.82
|7.86
|10
|7.86
|7.84
|20
|7.65
|7.81
|50
|7.98
|7.95
|100
|8.35
|8.1
|200
|8.17
|8.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Svaraj Trading & Agencies saw a drop in promoter holding to 4.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Svaraj Trd & Age - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Svaraj Trd & Age - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|Svaraj Trd & Age - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 29, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Svaraj Trd & Age - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Svaraj Trd & Age - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1980PLC022315 and registration number is 022315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Svaraj Trading & Agencies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹12.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are ₹8.19 and ₹7.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svaraj Trading & Agencies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹11.22 and 52-week low of Svaraj Trading & Agencies is ₹6.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Svaraj Trading & Agencies has shown returns of 3.95% over the past day, 6.54% for the past month, -8.22% over 3 months, -11.89% over 1 year, 12.86% across 3 years, and -9.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svaraj Trading & Agencies are 21.56 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global