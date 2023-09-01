What is the Market Cap of Svam Software Ltd.? The market cap of Svam Software Ltd. is ₹3.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svam Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Svam Software Ltd. is 414.0 and PB ratio of Svam Software Ltd. is 0.18 as on .

What is the share price of Svam Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svam Software Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on .