Svam Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.07 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Svam Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹2.07
₹2.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.81₹5.49
₹2.07
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹2.07
Volume
0

Svam Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.13
  • R22.18
  • R32.3
  • Pivot
    2.01
  • S11.96
  • S21.84
  • S31.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.262.02
  • 104.372.09
  • 204.582.3
  • 504.832.7
  • 1005.213.12
  • 2006.693.75

Svam Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.02-18.82-39.12-59.01132.58200.00
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Svam Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Svam Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Svam Software Ltd.

Svam Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1992PLC047327 and registration number is 047327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manisha Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Virender Kumar Gupta
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Malikhan Singh Yadav
    Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Svam Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Svam Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Svam Software Ltd. is ₹3.50 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Svam Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Svam Software Ltd. is 414.0 and PB ratio of Svam Software Ltd. is 0.18 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Svam Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svam Software Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svam Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svam Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svam Software Ltd. is ₹5.49 and 52-week low of Svam Software Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on Aug 28, 2023.

