What is the share price of Svam Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svam Software is ₹5.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Svam Software? The Svam Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svam Software? The market cap of Svam Software is ₹9.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Svam Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Svam Software are ₹5.79 and ₹5.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svam Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svam Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svam Software is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Svam Software is ₹4.77 as on .

How has the Svam Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Svam Software has shown returns of 6.26% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.84% over 1 year, 41.18% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svam Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svam Software are 0.00 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global