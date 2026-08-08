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Svam Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVAM SOFTWARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Svam Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.60 Closed
6.26₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Svam Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.03₹5.79
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.77₹10.33
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.03
Prev. Close
₹5.27
Volume
11,035

Source: Dion Global

Svam Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Svam Software		2.56-7.74-24.323.70-27.8441.183.09
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Svam Software has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Svam Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Svam Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Svam Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.445.52
105.535.53
205.645.62
505.845.93
1006.766.3
2006.496.65

Source: Dion Global

Svam Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Svam Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Svam Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTSvam Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSvam Software - Voting Result Of The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Held On 14Th July, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTSvam Software - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTSvam Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSvam Software - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Svam Software

Svam Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1992PLC047327 and registration number is 047327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of computers and computer peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Kumar Sharma
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. Malikhan Singh Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Garg
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Megha Panchal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Svam Software Share Price

What is the share price of Svam Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svam Software is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Svam Software?

The Svam Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Svam Software?

The market cap of Svam Software is ₹9.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Svam Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Svam Software are ₹5.79 and ₹5.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Svam Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svam Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svam Software is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Svam Software is ₹4.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Svam Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Svam Software has shown returns of 6.26% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.84% over 1 year, 41.18% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Svam Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svam Software are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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