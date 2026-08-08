Here's the live share price of Svam Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Svam Software
|2.56
|-7.74
|-24.32
|3.70
|-27.84
|41.18
|3.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Svam Software has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Svam Software has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.44
|5.52
|10
|5.53
|5.53
|20
|5.64
|5.62
|50
|5.84
|5.93
|100
|6.76
|6.3
|200
|6.49
|6.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Svam Software remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Svam Software - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Svam Software - Voting Result Of The Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Held On 14Th July, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Svam Software - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Svam Software - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Svam Software - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Svam Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1992PLC047327 and registration number is 047327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of computers and computer peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Svam Software is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Svam Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Svam Software is ₹9.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Svam Software are ₹5.79 and ₹5.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Svam Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Svam Software is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Svam Software is ₹4.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Svam Software has shown returns of 6.26% over the past day, -7.74% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.84% over 1 year, 41.18% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Svam Software are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global