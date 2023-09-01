Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.43
|0.69
|-8.25
|39.38
|11.59
|76.26
|-22.53
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SV Global Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100TN2007PLC065226 and registration number is 065226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹126.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SV Global Mill Ltd. is -816.37 and PB ratio of SV Global Mill Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹69.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SV Global Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹40.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.