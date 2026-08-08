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SV Global Mill Share Price

NSE
BSE

SV GLOBAL MILL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SV Global Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.10 Closed
-7.65₹ -10.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SV Global Mill Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.60₹130.00
₹123.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.80₹192.95
₹123.10
Open Price
₹130.00
Prev. Close
₹133.30
Volume
525

Source: Dion Global

SV Global Mill Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SV Global Mill		-3.11-12.70-12.35-17.38-18.5820.139.50
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SV Global Mill has declined 18.58% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SV Global Mill has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SV Global Mill Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SV Global Mill Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5123.72127.56
10123.61126.65
20128.86128.47
50135.2133.33
100137.91136.75
200141.89139.18

Source: Dion Global

SV Global Mill Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SV Global Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SV Global Mill Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSV Global Mill - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSV Global Mill - Financial Results - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03.08.2026 For Considering The Standalone And Consolida
Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTSV Global Mill - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 03.08.2026 For Considering The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audi
Aug 01, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTSV Global Mill - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSV Global Mill - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About SV Global Mill

SV Global Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100TN2007PLC065226 and registration number is 065226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    New No. 5/1 (Old No. 3/1), 6th Cross Street, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600004
  • Contact
    secretarial@svgml.com
    www.svgml.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. E Shanmugam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. D Kuppan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. S Valli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. N Bala Baskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Muthuselvam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Bhaskaran
    Independent Director

FAQs on SV Global Mill Share Price

What is the share price of SV Global Mill?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SV Global Mill is ₹123.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SV Global Mill?

The SV Global Mill is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SV Global Mill?

The market cap of SV Global Mill is ₹222.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SV Global Mill?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SV Global Mill are ₹130.00 and ₹122.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SV Global Mill?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SV Global Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SV Global Mill is ₹192.95 and 52-week low of SV Global Mill is ₹113.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SV Global Mill performed historically in terms of returns?

The SV Global Mill has shown returns of -7.65% over the past day, -12.7% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -18.58% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SV Global Mill?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SV Global Mill are -44.07 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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