Here's the live share price of SV Global Mill along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SV Global Mill
|-3.11
|-12.70
|-12.35
|-17.38
|-18.58
|20.13
|9.50
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SV Global Mill has declined 18.58% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SV Global Mill has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|123.72
|127.56
|10
|123.61
|126.65
|20
|128.86
|128.47
|50
|135.2
|133.33
|100
|137.91
|136.75
|200
|141.89
|139.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SV Global Mill remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|SV Global Mill - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|SV Global Mill - Financial Results - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03.08.2026 For Considering The Standalone And Consolida
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|SV Global Mill - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 03.08.2026 For Considering The Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audi
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|SV Global Mill - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|SV Global Mill - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
SV Global Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100TN2007PLC065226 and registration number is 065226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SV Global Mill is ₹123.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SV Global Mill is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SV Global Mill is ₹222.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SV Global Mill are ₹130.00 and ₹122.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SV Global Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SV Global Mill is ₹192.95 and 52-week low of SV Global Mill is ₹113.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SV Global Mill has shown returns of -7.65% over the past day, -12.7% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -18.58% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SV Global Mill are -44.07 and 3.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global