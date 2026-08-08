What is the share price of SV Global Mill? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SV Global Mill is ₹123.10 as on .

What kind of stock is SV Global Mill? The SV Global Mill is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SV Global Mill? The market cap of SV Global Mill is ₹222.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SV Global Mill? Today’s highest and lowest price of SV Global Mill are ₹130.00 and ₹122.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SV Global Mill? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SV Global Mill stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SV Global Mill is ₹192.95 and 52-week low of SV Global Mill is ₹113.80 as on .

How has the SV Global Mill performed historically in terms of returns? The SV Global Mill has shown returns of -7.65% over the past day, -12.7% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -18.58% over 1 year, 20.13% across 3 years, and 9.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SV Global Mill? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SV Global Mill are -44.07 and 3.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global