SV GLOBAL MILL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹69.80 Closed
-0.26-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SV Global Mill Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.40₹69.96
₹69.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.35₹84.80
₹69.80
Open Price
₹68.40
Prev. Close
₹69.98
Volume
599

SV Global Mill Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.37
  • R270.95
  • R371.93
  • Pivot
    69.39
  • S168.81
  • S267.83
  • S367.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.8369.07
  • 1053.5368.8
  • 2053.4168.9
  • 5057.4768.26
  • 10055.0265.4
  • 20059.5861.69

SV Global Mill Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.430.69-8.2539.3811.5976.26-22.53
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

SV Global Mill Ltd. Share Holdings

SV Global Mill Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SV Global Mill Ltd.

SV Global Mill Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100TN2007PLC065226 and registration number is 065226. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. E Shanmugam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Y Satyajit Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Bala Baskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Muthuselvam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. S Valli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D Kuppan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SV Global Mill Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SV Global Mill Ltd.?

The market cap of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹126.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SV Global Mill Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SV Global Mill Ltd. is -816.37 and PB ratio of SV Global Mill Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SV Global Mill Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹69.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SV Global Mill Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SV Global Mill Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of SV Global Mill Ltd. is ₹40.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

