scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

The decision was taken at a board meeting, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

Written by FE Bureau
New Delhi
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue
The Suzlon stock closed at Rs 9.15 on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, down 4.69% over the previous close. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.90 on July 28.

Wind energy player Suzlon said on Sunday it was offering existing investors in the company five shares for 21 fully paid-up shares in bid to raise Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue.

The decision was taken at a board meeting, the company said in a release to the exchanges.

The Suzlon stock closed at Rs 9.15 on Friday on the National Stock Exchange, down 4.69% over the previous close. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.90 on July 28.

Also Read

Also Read: Accenture: Revenue rises 15% in fourth quarter

Suzlon’s shareholder funds were a negative Rs 653 crore in June, 2022, as per an investor presentation. In March, 2022, the shareholder funds were a negative Rs 3,562 crore, an audited number.

Suzlon reported a net loss of Rs 176.55 crore in FY22.

The company reported revenues of Rs 1,378 crore in Q1 FY23, a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 21%.

It recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 2,469 crore. The profit before tax (PBT) before exceptions was Rs 7 crore.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was 15.6%, leading to an Ebitda of `214 crore, up 39% y-o-y.

More Stories on
Suzlon

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.