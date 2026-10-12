This renewable stock has fallen 31% in three months But the domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal, in its report dated October 11, sees an upside potential of 73% for the stock.

Motilal Oswal has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on Suzlon Energy, the wind turbine maker, with a target price of Rs 65. This implies 73% upside from current levels.

According to the brokerage report, the key factors fuelling the bullish call are a large order book, an expected recovery in deliveries and rising demand for wind power as India’s electricity needs increase.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the brokerage house is bullish on this stock and the rationale behind it –

Suzlon: A 5.9 GW order book offers delivery visibility

For a wind turbine manufacturer, a strong order book matters because it provides a clearer picture of future business.

Suzlon’s order book stood at 5.9 gigawatts (GW) at the end of the Q1FY27. The company also received around 1.3 GW of orders during the financial year so far.

According to Motilal Oswal, this provides full visibility on its estimated deliveries through the third quarter of FY28. The brokerage expects Suzlon’s deliveries to increase by 35% year-on-year to 3.3 GW in FY27, including 2.1 GW in the second half. Deliveries are estimated to rise further to 3.8 GW in FY28.

The brokerage noted that it typically accounts for 60-65% of Suzlon’s annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% between FY26 and FY28.

Suzlon: Wind power demand could create room for growth

The second factor is the wider market for wind energy. India added around 3 GW of wind capacity in the first half of FY27, according to the report. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) expects additions of 7.5-8 GW for the full financial year.

Historically, second-half installations have been around 1.5 times those in the first half, the brokerage noted.

Rising electricity demand could also support wind power. India recorded peak power demand of 269 gigawatts on September 10, 2026. Demand during evening hours is particularly relevant because solar generation declines after sunset.

According to Motilal Oswal, this could support wind-solar hybrid projects and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects, which aim to supply renewable electricity according to a specified schedule.

The report also pointed to rising evening power prices. Average May evening peak prices increased from Rs 8.08 per kilowatt-hour in 2023 to Rs 9.71 in 2026, according to figures cited from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) paper.

Suzlon: New opportunities beyond turbine deliveries

Motilal Oswal identifies three additional opportunities. This includes repowering older wind farms, exports and its development company (DevCo) model.

Repowering involves replacing or upgrading older wind turbines to improve their output. The brokerage estimates that India could have up to 25 GW of repowering opportunities, as a large part of the existing wind fleet was commissioned 10-20 years ago.

Suzlon is also evaluating export opportunities in Europe, Australia, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, its DevCo model had secured more than 600 megawatts (MW) of orders within the first four months of FY27, accounting for 60% of total orders, the report said.

What investors need to watch

Apart from growth opportunities, execution remains important. Suzlon will need to convert its order book into deliveries and achieve the expected improvement in profitability.

Suzlon’s stock was trading at 17.5 times estimated FY28 earnings after its recent correction, around 20% below its one-year forward mean minus one standard deviation valuation level of 22 times, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.