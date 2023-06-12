Suzlon, HAL, TVS Motors among 87 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained in trade on Monday. Nifty rose over 42 points to surpass the 18,600 level while Sensex added 130 points to trade at the 62,750 level. The broader markets traded in the green, with Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500 higher by up to 0.35%. Sectorally, Bank Nifty crossed the 44,000 level intraday but fell under the psychological level, down 0.04% at 43,970. Nifty Auto fell 0.1% while Nifty IT soared 1.55%, and Nifty Metal and Nifty Media gained up to 1.05%. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries and TCS are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Volume Gainers

Go Fashion, Weizmann, Salona Cotspin, BLB, Softtech Engineers, FDC, Sheela Foam, Mask Investments, The Ruby Mills, MIRC Electronics, IFB Agro Industries, Shradha Infraprojects, GeeCee Ventures, ION Exchange (India), Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure, Zim Laboratories, Linde India, Century Plyboards (India), Nazara Technologies, Silgo Retail, Krebs Biochemicals and Industries, Delhivery, DMCC Specialty Chemicals, Onward Technologies, Elin Electronics are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC, BPCL, SBI Life, with HCL Tech up 2.32%. The biggest laggards are Titan, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, with Titan down 1.26%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 61 stocks hit their upper price band. Edelweiss Financial Services, Weizmann, MIRC Electronics, PTC Industries, Brightcom Group, SEPC were among the scrips. 54 stocks hit their lower price band including GVK Power & Infrastructure, NIIT, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), GHCL Textiles, Reliance Home Finance. 19 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 87 stocks hit their 52 week highs including CRISIL, Hindustan Aeronautics, PTC Industries, AIA Engineering, Swaraj Engines, Astral, Stylam Industries, Kaynes Technology India, KDDL, HEG, TVS Motor Company, IndusInd Bank, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Ami Organics, Sonata Software, Styrenix Performance Materials, Narayana Hrudayalaya, The Ramco Cements, Olectra Greentech, Just Dial, Prince Pipes And Fittings, K.P.R. Mill, Global Health, Macrotech Developers, Glenmark Life Sciences, Datamatics Global Services, Prestige Estates Projects, Greenlam Industries, VA Tech Wabag, Maharashtra Seamless, Gokaldas Exports, Sanghvi Movers, ION Exchange (India), Apollo Tyres, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), R Systems International, Ujjivan Financial Service, Suzlon and Jindal Drilling And Industries among others.

Alternatively, 12 stocks including GHCL Textiles and Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) are at 52 week lows.